Hudson Global Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company"), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

2022 Second Quarter Summary

Revenue of $51.0 million increased 28.4% from the second quarter of 2021 and 37.4% in constant currency.

Adjusted net revenue of $27.3 million increased 80.7% from the second quarter of 2021 and 90.6% in constant currency.

Net income increased to $3.1 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $0.1 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $1.25 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.15 in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $5.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Total cash including restricted cash was $26.2 million at June 30, 2022.



“Our business exhibited very strong growth in revenue, adjusted net revenue, and adjusted EBITDA across all three regions in the second quarter of 2022 versus the prior year quarter,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. “Globally, our sales teams continue to deliver new business wins while our delivery teams continue to provide excellent service to our clients. The strong momentum and organic growth we have been generating is a testament to the dedication and quality of our team. Consistent with our growth strategy, we continue to invest in organic growth and evaluate potential bolt-on acquisition opportunities.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the second quarter of 2022, Americas revenue of $14.4 million increased 169% and adjusted net revenue of $13.8 million increased 177% from the second quarter of 2021. Strong organic growth as well as the acquisition of Karani in Q4 2021 contributed to the region's overall growth. EBITDA increased to $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 from an EBITDA loss of $0.2 million in same period last year. The region recorded adjusted EBITDA of $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.5 million in the same period last year.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $29.9 million increased 12% and adjusted net revenue of $9.2 million increased 42% in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. EBITDA was $2.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to EBITDA of $1.0 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $2.6 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Europe

Europe revenue in the second quarter of 2022 increased 34% to $6.6 million and adjusted net revenue of $4.3 million increased 49% from the second quarter of 2021. EBITDA increased to $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to EBITDA of $0.5 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Corporate Costs

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company's corporate costs were $1.0 million compared to $0.8 million in the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in the second quarter of 2021 excluded $0.1 million of non-recurring expenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the second quarter of 2022 with $26.2 million in cash, including $0.4 million in restricted cash. The Company generated $7.6 million in cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2022 compared to generating $1.0 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2021.

Share Repurchase Program

Since the beginning of 2019, the Company has reduced its share count by 12% and continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital. Under its $10 million common stock share repurchase program, the Company has $1.7 million remaining.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2021, Hudson Global has $312 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

COVID-19 Update

The Company is monitoring the business environment surrounding COVID-19 and continues to proactively address this situation as it evolves. The Company believes it can continue to take appropriate actions to manage the business in this challenging environment due to the flexibility of its workforce and the strength of its balance sheet.

Conference Call/Webcast

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as “anticipate,” "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, global economic fluctuations; the adverse impacts of the coronavirus, or COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the Company; the Company’s ability to operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; risks related to fluctuations in the Company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the loss of or material reduction in our business with any of the Company’s largest customers; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the Company at any time; competition in the Company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks relating to how future credit facilities may affect or restrict our operating flexibility; risks associated with the Company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations, political events, natural disasters or health crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's dependence on key management personnel; the Company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, management, and advisors; the Company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the Company’s ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the Company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the Company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the Company’s business reorganization initiatives, and limits on related insurance coverage; the Company’s ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the Company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; and restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements. Additional information concerning these, and other factors is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The Company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Financial Tables Follow





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 50,961 $ 39,674 $ 102,878 $ 74,135 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 23,687 24,583 50,031 46,326 Salaries and related 19,221 12,281 37,482 22,871 Office and general 2,757 2,018 5,188 3,642 Marketing and promotion 1,079 384 2,034 760 Depreciation and amortization 337 113 661 223 Total operating expenses 47,081 39,379 95,396 73,822 Operating income 3,880 295 7,482 313 Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 3 9 5 19 Other expense, net (9 ) (37 ) (58 ) (90 ) Income before income taxes 3,874 267 7,429 242 Provision for income taxes 781 389 1,317 567 Net income (loss) $ 3,093 $ (122 ) $ 6,112 $ (325 ) Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 1.02 $ (0.04 ) $ 2.04 $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ 0.98 $ (0.04 ) $ 1.95 $ (0.11 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 3,028 2,906 2,997 2,899 Diluted 3,146 2,906 3,132 2,899









HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,849 $ 21,714 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $64 and $196, respectively 31,646 25,748 Restricted cash, current 165 222 Prepaid and other 1,770 1,476 Total current assets 59,430 49,160 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $823 and $807, respectively 446 371 Operating lease right-of-use assets 943 477 Deferred tax assets, net 1,494 1,345 Restricted cash 190 177 Goodwill 4,219 4,219 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $1,087 and $532, respectively 4,933 5,488 Other assets 5 5 Total assets $ 71,660 $ 61,242 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 999 $ 871 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 13,965 10,961 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,245 6,748 Note payable – short term 1,869 750 Operating lease obligations, current 491 363 Total current liabilities 25,569 19,693 Income tax payable 78 470 Operating lease obligations 462 118 Note payable – long term — 1,250 Other liabilities 383 395 Total liabilities 26,492 21,926 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 3,816 and

3,694 shares issued; 2,822 and 2,707 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 490,490 489,249 Accumulated deficit (428,411 ) (434,523 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (1,360 ) (85 ) Treasury stock, 994 and 987 shares, respectively, at cost (15,555 ) (15,329 ) Total stockholders' equity 45,168 39,316 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 71,660 $ 61,242









HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 14,415 $ 29,944 $ 6,602 $ — $ 50,961 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 13,809 $ 9,174 $ 4,291 $ — $ 27,274 Net income $ 3,093 Provision from income taxes 781 Interest income, net (3 ) Depreciation and amortization 337 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 2,291 $ 2,262 $ 551 $ (896 ) 4,208 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 123 321 136 (571 ) 9 Stock-based compensation expense 159 62 66 408 695 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 128 — — 12 140 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 664 — — — 664 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 3,365 $ 2,645 $ 753 $ (1,047 ) $ 5,716 For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 5,366 $ 28,801 $ 5,507 $ — $ 39,674 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 4,993 $ 6,880 $ 3,218 $ — $ 15,091 Net loss $ (122 ) Provision for income taxes 389 Interest income, net (9 ) Depreciation and amortization 113 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (173 ) $ 1,003 $ 476 $ (935 ) 371 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 94 351 85 (493 ) 37 Stock-based compensation expense 145 86 62 501 794 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 8 — — 82 90 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 390 — — — 390 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 464 $ 1,440 $ 623 $ (845 ) $ 1,682





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. (3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 29,026 $ 61,077 $ 12,775 $ — $ 102,878 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 27,511 $ 17,387 $ 7,949 $ — $ 52,847 Net income $ 6,112 Provision from income taxes 1,317 Interest income, net (5 ) Depreciation and amortization 661 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 4,705 $ 4,289 $ 698 $ (1,607 ) 8,085 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 335 580 252 (1,109 ) 58 Stock-based compensation expense 321 132 114 674 1,241 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 128 — — 28 156 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 1,411 — — — 1,411 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 6,900 $ 5,001 $ 1,064 $ (2,014 ) $ 10,951 For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Americas Asia Pacific Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 9,927 $ 54,141 $ 10,067 $ — $ 74,135 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 9,202 $ 12,638 $ 5,969 $ — $ 27,809 Net loss $ (325 ) Provision for income taxes 567 Interest income, net (19 ) Depreciation and amortization 223 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (451 ) $ 1,765 $ 546 $ (1,414 ) 446 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 159 667 224 (960 ) 90 Stock-based compensation expense 256 129 81 630 1,096 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 23 — — 99 122 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 681 — — — 681 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 668 $ 2,561 $ 851 $ (1,645 ) $ 2,435





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. (3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES

(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company’s underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 14,415 $ 5,366 $ (10 ) $ 5,356 Asia Pacific 29,944 28,801 (2,018 ) 26,783 Europe 6,602 5,507 (565 ) 4,942 Total $ 50,961 $ 39,674 $ (2,593 ) $ 37,081 Adjusted net revenue (1) Americas $ 13,809 $ 4,993 $ (10 ) $ 4,983 Asia Pacific 9,174 6,880 (438 ) 6,442 Europe 4,291 3,218 (333 ) 2,885 Total $ 27,274 $ 15,091 $ (781 ) $ 14,310 SG&A:(2) Americas $ 11,440 $ 5,058 $ (10 ) $ 5,048 Asia Pacific 6,546 5,542 (342 ) 5,200 Europe 3,600 2,656 (275 ) 2,381 Corporate 1,471 1,427 — 1,427 Total $ 23,057 $ 14,683 $ (627 ) $ 14,056 Operating income (loss): Americas $ 2,093 $ (168 ) $ — $ (168 ) Asia Pacific 2,575 1,338 (97 ) 1,241 Europe 681 553 (57 ) 496 Corporate (1,469 ) (1,428 ) — (1,428 ) Total $ 3,880 $ 295 $ (154 ) $ 141 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ 2,291 $ (173 ) $ (1 ) $ (174 ) Asia Pacific 2,262 1,003 (69 ) 934 Europe 551 476 (47 ) 429 Corporate (896 ) (935 ) — (935 ) Total $ 4,208 $ 371 $ (117 ) $ 254





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.





HUDSON GLOBAL INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Net Income Outstanding Share (1) Net income $ 3,093 3,146 $ 0.98 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 140 3,146 0.04 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 695 3,146 0.22 Adjusted net income (3) $ 3,928 3,146 $ 1.25





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Net Income Outstanding (4) Share (1) Net loss $ (122 ) 2,906 $ (0.04 ) Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 90 2,974 0.03 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 482 2,974 0.16 Adjusted net income (3) $ 450 2,974 $ 0.15



