Tactical Resources Hires Project Manager for Texas REE Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF) (“Tactical Resources” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on the rare earth elements (“REEs”) that drive the critical technologies of the future, is pleased to announce it has hired the services of Mr. Thristian Michel as Project Manager of Texas Operations.

Mr. Michel, brings an extensive background in construction and complex project management expertise ideally suited for the conditions found at the Peak Project, located in Hudspeth County, Texas. The Peak Project is found within the Sierra Blanca Quarry, an active cut rock operation, which serve as the source of raw mineralized material for the Peak Project.

Project management duties will include supporting the identification, assembly and management of a qualified project team to undertake the progressive phases of the site and construction lifecycle from initiation to delivery. These efforts will include ensuring regulatory compliance and acquisition of permits, identifying, and ordering supplies, tools and related equipment, and establishment of onsite facilities. Mr. Michel will also coordinate with state officials and oversee onsite construction activities. He will further help coordinate the procurement and transfer of feedstock material to future processing stations, and reconcile royalty fees, and ultimately support planning and preparation for future full-scale operations.

“I am excited to have this opportunity to work with the team at Tactical Resources,” notes Michel. “The REE sector is growing and this region, and in particular, this property offers some real advantages to potentially fast-track the Company into production. From my perspective it’s a clear vision to build-out and link up with the quarry operations and I can’t wait to get started.”

Company CEO, Ranjeet Sundher, notes, “The enthusiasm Thristian brings is infectious and we are looking forward to working with him as we begin to move this exciting project ahead. He has stated an obvious feature of this project in that the actual cutting of the rock is already ongoing, with extensive feedstock available for staged processing. This factor is the prime driver of our strategic plan for the property. It is an amazing opportunity in an REE-bearing region, and I feel the outlook is optimistic for a progressive ramp-up to production. With Thristian’s help, we expect to soon have our plan moving into action.”

Tactical Resources is committed to becoming a premier North American developer of REE products to meet domestic supply chain needs. The Company’s flagship Peak Project is a tailings offtake venture based upon active cut rock operations of the Sierra Blanca Quarry, LLC located in Hudspeth County, Texas located 68 miles southeast of El Paso, and two miles southeast of the Round Top Rare Earth Element project owned by Texas Minerals Resources Corporation & USA Rare Earth. For more information on the Peak Project, watch this video here, or visit the Tactical Resources website.

About Tactical Resources Corp. (CSE: RARE) (OTC: USREF)

Tactical Resources is a mineral exploration and development company focused on rare earth elements based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and holds interests at the Peak Project in western Texas, the Lac Ducharme property located in Quebec, and the SAM property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also actively involved in the development of innovative metallurgical processing techniques to further unlock REE development potential. Find out more at: www.tacticalresources.com and follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Information Disclaimer

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the services to be provided by Mr. Michel, the Company’s ramp up to production at the Peak Project and the timing thereof.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company’s ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the sector in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s long form prospectus dated February 28, 2022, under the heading “Risks Factors.” Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

