Former SAP SVP and Chief Customer Officer Steve Shander Joins Verusen Board of Advisors

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , the global supply chain intelligence innovator, today announced the appointment of Stephen (Steve) Shander , former Senior Vice-President and Chief Customer Officer of SAP North America, to its Board of Advisors.



Steve brings over 30 years of value-creating customer experience insights to Verusen’s Board. He spent the past 21 years with SAP, the enterprise application software giant, from which he retired earlier this year. In his most recent role at SAP, he was responsible for helping customers adopt, deploy, and gain business value from their investments. In addition, Steve was responsible for driving overall customer satisfaction. He worked as an advocate on behalf of SAP customers via the organization’s Project Recovery team, Total Cost of Ownership team, Hana, Cloud, and BI Ambassadors teams.

As the SVP and GM of SAP’s North America Line of Business Solutions, Steve increased revenue by 10 percent. As the SVP and GM of SAP’s Northeast Enterprise Division, Steve attained double-digit revenue growth for six consecutive years. Before joining SAP, Steve served as the SVP at Exchange Inc. and the Eastern Region Vice President Mid-Market at PeopleSoft, as well as several sales and sales management positions with Hyperion Solutions and Management Science America (MSA).

Steve received his bachelor's degree in Marketing from Pennsylvania State University. He currently serves on the board of Tech Impact and ASUG , the world’s largest SAP user group, and on the Advisory Board for Reveal USA and CI2.

“We are thrilled to have Steve join our Board of Advisors,” said Paul Noble, Founder and CEO of Verusen. “During his time with SAP, Steve helped customers maximize the value from their investment and leverage the organization’s innovations to their fullest capabilities. As we look to usher in a new era of next-level supply chain management optimization, I know that Steve’s hands-on experience will greatly benefit our mission in helping our customers, 80% of whom use SAP systems. We are honored to have his expertise on our board.”

“I am thrilled to join Verusen’s Board of Advisors. Paul and the team are changing the supply chain inventory and materials management paradigm, and I am excited to lend my knowledge to further the company’s mission,” said Steve Shander. “Helping customers better manage their materials using Verusen’s AI platform has sparked my interest. I am excited to share my SAP customer insights to further successful deployments of Verusen’s game-changing platform.”

Verusen’s integration with SAP technology accelerates the operational reliability of any enterprise’s digitally connected supply chain to ensure the right materials are in the right place at the right time. It also helps reduce supply chain risk, build supply network resiliency, and help lower overall operating costs.

Verusen’s Materials Management solution is available on SAP Store , the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The AI-driven platform works with the materials management module of SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) and SAP S/4HANA® , enabling businesses to digitally transform their connected supply chain and materials management.

Verusen helps global manufacturers move into a new era of the supply chain by streamlining their supply and materials management strategy. The company recently announced its Series B Funding of $25 million and has in the past year tripled its customer base, achieved 10X growth, and established new headquarters in Atlanta’s Tech Square.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems in order to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 40 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

