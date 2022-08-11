Silicon Controlled Rectifier Market Global Analysis, Industry Size, Share and Revenue by Forecast and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Silicon Controlled Rectifier Market.

"The global Silicon Controlled Rectifier Market is estimated to be valued over USD 819.8 Million by 2029, It is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 5.26% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2029."

A unidirectional power switch used to switch between direct current (DC) and alternate current is called a silicon controlled rectifier (AC). Additionally, it is utilised to convert AC signals into regulated DC outputs and vice versa. In recent years, the concern over transmission losses has grown due to the widening imbalance between electricity supply and demand. The consumption of power electronics by devices, which currently accounts for 70% of all global energy consumption and is predicted to rise during the projection period, is what is driving the global market's expansion.

When compared to mechanical switches, silicon-controlled rectifiers have reduced switching losses and generally faster switching times. Their use also results in lower transmission losses, which in turn is increasing demand for them. The characteristics of low switching loss and low thermal stress lengthen the life of the power electronics devices as a whole. The silicon controlled rectifier's superior thermal efficiency is also anticipated to increase demand for them in industrial applications.

Industry Insights:

Infineon Technologies AG:

17 September 2021 – Infineon Technologies AG announced officially opened its high-tech chip factory for power electronics on 300-millimeter thin wafers at its Villach site in Austria under the motto “Ready for Mission Future.” At 1.6 billion euros, the investment made by the semiconductor group represents one of the largest such projects in the microelectronics sector in Europe. The Villach site is one of the world’s most modern fabs and was opened by Infineon CEO Reinhard Ploss, Infineon Austria CEO Sabine Herlitschka along with EU Commissioner Thierry Breton and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Regional Insights:

Due to the widespread use of flexible AC transmission technologies as well as the construction and growth of the smart power grid in the region, North America now holds a monopoly on the silicon controlled rectifier (SCR) industry. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have considerable growth between 2021 and 2028 as a result of rising investments in power grid expansion projects in countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam as well as the use of SCR across a variety of industrial sectors.

As a part of Silicon Controlled Rectifier market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



AC Gate Triggered SCR

DC Gate Triggered SCR By Application Power Control

Pressure Control System

Motor Control

Liquid Level Regulator

Light Dimmer CAGR (XX%) 5.26 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

