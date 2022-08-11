Frequence Wins “Best Sales Proposal Software” Award in 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequence , a leader in advertising sales automation and workflow software, today announced that its SmartProposal solution has been selected as the winner of the “Best Sales Proposal Software” award in the 5th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.



SmartProposal from Frequence is a first-of-its-kind technology that merges artificial intelligence and real-time campaign performance data to generate and optimize local-market media campaign proposals for local media markets. Built on top of Frequence’s end-to-end, creative, and campaign management software, SmartProposal analyzes millions of data points from thousands of media campaigns to create smart, focused campaign proposals.

SmartProposal is the only advertising technology solution to instantly build high-performing omnichannel media proposals based on industry-specific recommendations and real data from hundreds of thousands of media campaigns.

The SmartProposal solution streamlines the process of requiring an operations team to coordinate between proposal development and campaign execution, therefore maximizing operational efficiency by generating proposals using millions of historical data points across campaign execution, fulfillment, and reporting functions. Additionally, SmartProposal is powered by aggregate close data, performance data, and user-behavior data - all of which help extend brand reach within a fully integrated workflow.

“While the industry is almost overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, the reality is that most point-solutions for media proposals require a full-on operations team that has to coordinate between proposal and execution,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “These expensive standalone point-solutions are also not connected to fulfillment and rely on inferior third-party data.As a suite that helps capture more business with intuitive, AI-powered location targeting, Frequence’s SmartProposal is a breakthrough omnichannel solution for advertisers looking to maximize their brand while gaining control of their advertising budgets with an all-in-one interactive tool. We extend our sincere congratulations to the Frequence team on winning our ‘Best Sales Proposal Software’ award for 2022.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of marketing, sales, and advertising technology-related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

“We set out to enable media sellers to close more business and generate more revenue. With advanced forecasting and interactive planning tools, powered by user-behavior data, account executives start seeing patterns of certain tactics that close well so they can continue to sell smarter and increase their close rate,” said Tom Cheli, CEO of Frequence. “Six months after using SmartProposal, booked revenue has increased by 35%, and multi-channel revenue also increased because SmartProposal identifies highly relevant product strategies and empowers account executives with the knowledge and confidence to pitch them. Knowing their proposals are providing the maximum reach across all channels, based on real industry-specific data from 100K+ media campaigns.”

With true artificial intelligence and machine learning applications that self-improve based on ever-growing data sets, Smart Proposal gives sales teams a faster, centralized solution to produce impressive proposals, insightful media plans, and innovative product offerings.

In addition to Revenue Growth, SmartProposal also assists clients in developing smarter, goal-based proposals with sophisticated marketing solutions across media channels in a simple-to-use end-to-end system. The increased operational efficiency happens via the integration of millions of data points across campaign execution, fulfillment, and reporting workflows to fully optimize media proposals.

About Frequence

Frequence is the leading provider of software for media companies to automate and grow their local advertising sales. Through its full-stack workflow and campaign management software, Frequence provides the necessary tools to launch, manage and optimize omnichannel campaigns. From sales intelligence to measurement and analytic tools - all integrated within a platform that creates personalized, multi-channel media proposals with campaign insights - Frequence users have a complete end-to-end solution.

In an industry overwhelmed by point solutions, especially among media companies and buyers, Frequence has developed the first, comprehensive platform that empowers users with state-of-the-art technology while optimizing person-to-person relationships. Leveraging an advanced framework and AI, Frequence makes selling local advertising scalable and profitable.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad, and sales technology companies, products, and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact:

Hugh S. Moore

Broadsheet Communications for Frequence

hugh@broadsheetcomms.com



