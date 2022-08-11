Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Coro One of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces™

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coro , the end-to-end cyber security platform for mid-market organizations, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces by Fortune Magazine and Great Place to Work®. Being honored on this list validates that Coro is indeed one of the best medium-sized companies to work for in the United States.

The Best Medium Workplaces list is based on an analysis of survey responses from more than 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies. Medium companies have 100 to 999 employees. Companies that made the list had notably high scores – 97% of employees at the medium companies agreed that theirs is a great place to work, compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.

According to Fortune , organizations on the Best Medium Workplaces list show that workers are having deeply rewarding experiences and the organizations are investing in their workers’ career development and well-being, doubling down on flexibility, and ensuring everyone is fairly compensated. The ranking analyzes experiences relative to each organization's size, workforce make-up, and what's typical relative to their peers in the industry. Based on assessing employees' daily experiences of innovation, the company's values, and their leaders' effectiveness, the 100 Best Medium Workplaces stand out.

“We are honored to be included in the 100 Best Medium Workplaces list. Our employees have been our number one priority from day one. Creating an exceptional workplace is the most important step in building a successful company and a revolutionary product,” said Guy Moskowitz, CEO of Coro. “Coro’s people are driven by the mission of protecting the unprotected. Our culture is one of education, innovation, and collaboration – and we manage to have a lot of fun in the process.”

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary “For All” methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. It is the only company culture award in the U.S. that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. This year, the results were based on more than one million survey responses and data from companies representing more than six million employees.

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place to Work. “And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

In addition to being named to the Fortune 100 Best Medium Workplaces list for 2022, Coro has recently been recognized with several other esteemed awards, including two Global InfoSec Awards for Cutting Edge Cybersecurity-as-a-Service (CaaS) and Market Leader SMB Cybersecurity, a 2022-2023 Great Place to Work Certification, and six G2 Badges (which are based on customer reviews).

Read this article to learn more about why Coro was chosen as a Best Medium Workplace.

About Coro

Coro is one of the fastest growing security solutions for the mid-market, providing all-in-one protection that empowers organizations to defend against malware, ransomware, phishing, and bots across devices, users, and cloud applications. More than 5,000 businesses depend on Coro for holistic security protection, unrivaled ease of use, and unmatched affordability. Built on the principle of non-disruptive security, the Coro platform employs innovative AI technology to identify and remediate the many security threats that today's distributed businesses face, without IT teams having to worry, investigate, or fix issues themselves. Investors in Coro include Balderton Capital, JVP, MizMaa Ventures, and Ashton Kutcher’s Sound Ventures.

For more information, please visit Coro at coro.net

