SUCCESS® Magazine Names Industry-Leading Experts for Real Estate Trendsetters Awards’ Judging Panel

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine, the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development, today announced the judges for its inaugural Real Estate Trendsetters Awards as part of its year-long 125th anniversary celebration this year. The awards were created to honor real estate professionals, including real estate agents and brokers as well as support staff, technology professionals and proptech companies, that have demonstrated innovation in the industry.



The seven-member judging panel was selected to represent multiple aspects of the real estate industry while also reflecting diverse perspectives, including representation from the Hispanic and LGBTQ+ communities. Judges include:

“Real estate is an industry that touches so many American lives because it connects people with homes to buy and sell, homes to rent and commercial properties where we work, shop and create the products and services we all love,” said Cecilia Meis, Editor-in-Chief of SUCCESS Enterprises. “Especially over the past several years, doing business in the real estate industry has changed dramatically, creating both challenges and opportunities. It’s our honor to recognize those in the industry who are leading and innovating in real estate because they define the very essence of success.”

Nominations for the SUCCESS Real Estate Trendsetters Awards can be submitted at trendsetters.success.com until Sept. 15, 2022, and people can nominate themselves or someone else. Nominators will be asked to provide specific examples of ways in which the nominee has demonstrated innovation, efficiency and excellence to elevate the real estate industry in their community or across the industry.

Honorees will be unveiled on September 30 at success.com , trendsetters.success.com and throughout the organization’s various digital platforms, as well as in the

January/February 2023 issue of SUCCESS® magazine.

About SUCCESS Enterprises

SUCCESS® Enterprises, a multi-platform media company, is the leader in personal and professional development offering content, resources and training to inspire, motivate and educate. Its flagship property, SUCCESS magazine, was founded in 1897 by achievement philosopher Orison Swett Marden. In addition to the printed magazine, companion media properties within SUCCESS Enterprises include SUCCESS.com , SUCCESS Coaching , podcasts, newsletters, digital training courses, Achievers All-Access – an online platform that further expands resources and training for its members – and affiliate brands such as SUCCESS Space . SUCCESS Enterprises is a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings (Nasdaq: EXPI). For more information visit success.com .

