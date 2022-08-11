Fintech Innovator Willow Launches the Willow Insights for Advisors™ to Enable Financial Advisors to Better Serve Women and Underrepresented Investors

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow , the leading financial guidance platform empowering financial institutions to better serve women and underrepresented groups, today announced the launch of a new product called Willow Insights for Advisors™ . Willow delivers to financial advisors and firms the technology and guidance they need to scale and modernize their practice in today’s intensely competitive environment and better serve the clients of tomorrow.



Through practice management seminars and coaching – which count toward continuing education (CE) requirements – the Willow Insights for Advisors equips advisors with the skills, content, and training necessary to attract, retain, and grow relationships with clients in the “New Majority.” These clients are increasingly multicultural and diverse and include women, underrepresented groups, the next generation, LGBTQ+, and individuals experiencing life transitions such as divorce, widowhood, family planning, career transitions, and entrepreneurship.

The New Majority is the greatest growth opportunity in wealth management today. A study by McKinsey reveals just how important this market is, with over $30 trillion being transferred to women in the next three to five years. This is particularly important given the fact that seventy percent (70%) of women change financial advisors after a major life event like a spouse’s death or divorce. The study also indicates that just by retaining baby-boomer women as clients, firms could see one-third higher revenue potential, and by attracting and growing relationships with younger women clients, they can realize up to four times faster revenue growth.

Some of the most prominent financial institutions in the U.S., including BlackRock, have already partnered with Willow to better serve New Majority clients and demonstrate their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

“We are excited to be working with Willow, to not only champion women’s financial empowerment, but also help advisors better serve women and underrepresented clients as they build their business for the future,” said Elizabeth Koehler, managing director and head of BlackRock’s U.S. Wealth Advisory Advisor Insights. “Just like changes in the market require a new approach to investing, changes in demographics require a new approach to acquiring and serving clients. Willow’s platform helps advisors meet the ever-changing needs and authentically support tomorrow’s clients.”

The Willow Insights for Advisors gives advisors the tools to better serve these modern clients, align their financial plan with their personal values, and build a truly holistic view of portfolio risks. Advisors also have access to Willow’s Financial Life Coaching Network™ to immediately diversify their own teams and better represent the modern clients they serve. Willow coaches are diverse, vetted, certified, and highly qualified, with the specialized knowledge to help advisors provide a personalized, white-glove service to clients. Willow’s virtual and flexible model, with an emphasis on purpose-driven work, further facilitates the influx of more women and diverse financial experts into the financial services industry.

The launch of the Willow Insights for Advisors comes on the heels of Willow being named a finalist in the 2022 WealthManagement.com Industry Awards (the “Wealthies”) for Client Retention and Growth Platform for Women and Underrepresented Investors.

“The WealthManagement.com Industry Awards allow us to recognize the creativity, success, and excellence of firms like Willow that serve the final advisor community,” said David Armstrong, editor-in-chief of WealthManagement.com.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition from WealthManagement.com,” said Lacy Garcia, CEO and founder of Willow . “Willow is helping financial institutions and advisors modernize and diversify their offering and team to provide the personalized guidance and support New Majority investors demand and deserve.”

More information is available here: https://www.trustwillow.com/willow-insights-for-advisors .

About Willow

Willow is the leading financial technology and guidance platform that enables financial institutions to better engage and serve women and New Majority investors – women, underrepresented groups, LGBTQ+, and individuals experiencing major life transitions. A finalist in the 2022 Wealth Management Industry Awards, Willow has been featured on The TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Financial Planning, Business Insider, GoBankingRates, The Modern Financial Advisor, The Augmented Advisor, and So Money podcasts. Learn more at trustwillow.com.