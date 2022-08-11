MuxIP and Edge Video Form Partnership for the Launch of Watch2Earn Offering

Leading streaming technology provider and Web3 video network drive live channel monetization through innovative cryptocurrency incentive

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MuxIP, the leading provider of automated technology solutions that distribute and monetize streaming video content, announced today that it has partnered with Edge Video (“Edge”), a developer of decentralized content delivery networks to provide unique token incentives aimed at driving content viewership.



Through the partnership, MuxIP is working with a selected group of its channel and platform partners to participate in the launch of Watch2Earn, Edge’s innovative platform that rewards viewers with payment in the form of cryptocurrency in exchange for their content viewership.

Viewership of live streaming video content is measured by MuxIP’s cloud-based SaaS technology, while the Edge platform auto-calculates and accrues viewership value in real-time in the form of Edge’s $EAT utility token. The Edge platform’s workflow flexibility can quickly be added to any streaming video platform – smart TV, mobile app, or website.

The initial launch of the program took place in July via Poker Night in America, a web-streamed and televised program that hosts various cash games at local casinos across the United States.

Joe Ward, CEO of Edge Video, had this to say, “We’re extremely excited by the results of program thus far. The integration of cryptocurrency and content creation is where we’re headed – it will increase the adoption of crypto, expand the content creation ecosystem, and enhance monetization opportunities of that content in new and interesting ways.”

Ward continued, “When we sought a technology partner, we were looking for an industry leader with a complete, end-to-end solution for ad-supported streaming that could drive centralized data reporting for full visibility and transparency into performance. And we found that partner in MuxIP – through their customized dashboard, in real-time we were able to measure viewership growth of 6x - 34x! Viewers just don’t want to switch off.”

Thomas Link, CEO of MuxIP added, “Specializing in the distribution and monetization of ad-supported streaming content, we knew we’d found a forward-thinking partner in Edge. Given our relationships with studios and multi-channel networks looking to quickly expand the volume of channels, the viewers of those channels, and in turn, their ability to monetize, the Edge offering aligns perfectly with our FAST-centric suite of solutions. The exponential scaling of the Web3 Edge network can quickly and easily deliver against all of those goals, while providing engaging and interesting viewership experiences. Through our partnership with Edge, MuxIP is a global leader in Web3 advertising solutions for streaming video,” said Link.

About MuxIP

MuxIP is a global leader in powering the rapidly growing TV business model centered on Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television (FAST). Our patented, cloud-based SaaS technology offers intuitive and powerful tools that allow content owners and media companies to create, monetize and distribute FAST linear channels on the leading distribution platforms. Our patented solutions seamlessly automate every facet of ad-supported streaming by simplifying content preparation, channel scheduling, live event streaming and all of the core components of dynamic video advertising while enabling best-in-class monetization and distribution.

About Edge Video

EDGE's Watch2Earn Platform can instantly be added to any of the 860,000 video streaming sites and apps globally to increase revenue through increased AD consumption and content sharing. Watch2Earn is supported by the EDGE Web3 Video Network. The most advanced, decentralized network of interactive live streams available in the market.









