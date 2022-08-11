Tecogen Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results

Q2 2022 revenue of $6.4 million, an increase of 4.4% QoQ and

H1 2022 revenue of $13.9 million, an increase of 13.5% YoY

WALTHAM, MA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a leading manufacturer of clean energy products, reported revenues of $6.4 million and a net loss of $856.2 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared to revenues of $6.1 million, and a net profit of $399.6 thousand in 2021. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 revenues were $13.9 million and the net loss was $767 thousand compared to revenues of $12.2 million, and net income of $2.2 million for the same period in 2021. The positive net income in Q2 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily due to the benefit from the CARES Act payroll support programs.



Key Takeaways

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net loss in Q2 2022 was $0.9 million compared to net income of $0.4 million in Q2 2021, a decrease of $1.3 million, primarily due to the recognition of an Employee Retention Credit in Q2 2021. EPS was a loss of $0.03/share and net income of $0.02/share in Q2 2022 and Q2 2021, respectively.

Net loss in H1 2022 was $767 thousand compared to net income of $2.2 million in Q2 2021, a decrease of $2.9 million, primarily due to the forgiveness of the PPP loan in Q1 2021 and the recognition of an Employee Retention Credit in Q2 2021. EPS was a net loss of $0.03/share and net income of $0.09/share in H1 2022 and H1 2021, respectively.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $0.8 million compared to a loss of $0.3 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $0.5 million. Increased operating costs and lower gross profit margins in our Products segment caused the increase in loss from operations.

Loss from operations for H1 2022 was $0.7 million compared to a loss of $0.4 million for the same period in 2021, an increase of $0.3 million. Increased operating costs and lower gross profit margins in our Products segment caused the increase in loss from operations.

Revenues

Revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 were $6.4 million compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2021, a 4.4% increase.

Product revenue was $3.0 million in Q2 2022 compared to $2.4 million in the same period in 2021, an increase of 23.1%, primarily due to increased cogeneration and chiller sales into our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture.

Services revenue was $3.1 million in Q2 2022 compared to $3.3 million in the same period in 2021, a decline of 8.4%, primarily due to reduced lower margin installation activity.

Energy Production revenue decreased 4.5%, to $354 thousand in Q2 2022 compared to $371 thousand in the same period in 2021 due to site closures as a result of COVID.





Revenues for H1 2022 were $13.9 million compared to $12.2 million for the same period in 2021, a 13.5% increase.

Product revenue was $6.9 million in H1 2022 compared to $4.6 million in the same period in 2021, an increase of 52.1%, primarily due to increased cogeneration and chiller sales into our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture.

Services revenue was $6.0 million in H1 2022 compared to $6.6 million in the same period in 2021, a decline of 9.7%, primarily due to reduced lower margin installation activity. Services contract revenue increased 1.7% to $5.9 million in the first half of 2022 compared to $5.8 million in the first half of 2021.

Energy Production revenue decreased 8.6%, to $0.9 million in H1 2022 compared to $1.0 million in the same period in 2021 due to site closures as a result of COVID.





Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gross margin decreased to 42.1% in the first quarter compared to 46.3% for the same period in 2021 due to higher material costs reducing Product margin from 43.1% to 33.0%. Services and Energy Production margin remained comparable quarter to quarter.

Gross profit for H1 2022 remained unchanged at $5.8 million compared to the same period in 2021. Gross margin decreased to 41.8% in the first half of 2022 compared to 47.5% for the same period in 2021 due to higher material costs reducing Product margin from 43.9% to 32.9%.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses increased by 11.7% to $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $3.2 million in the same period in 2021 due to increased salaries and R&D costs.

Operating expenses increased by 4.6% to $6.5 million for the first half of 2022 compared to $6.2 million in the same period in 2021 due to increased salaries and R&D costs in Q2 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $651 thousand for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $567 thousand for the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was negative $448 thousand for the first half of 2022 compared to $587 thousand for the first half of 2021. (Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income or loss attributable to Tecogen, adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on equity securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges or gains including abandonment of intangible assets and the extinguishment of debt. See the table following the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations for a reconciliation from net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, as well as important disclosures about the company's use of Adjusted EBITDA).

“We saw a substantial increase in revenues for the first half of the year compared to 2021. However we also saw a significant increase in cost of goods due to the inflationary environment we presently find ourselves in," commented Benjamin Locke, Tecogen's Chief Executive Officer. "We have instituted price increases that we expect to positively impact our revenues and margins in H2 2022. We are further encouraged by the 30% investment tax credit included in the pending Inflation Reduction Act which will significantly help the economics of both our cogeneration and chiller systems as we continue to focus on clean cooling in our key market segments including controlled environment agriculture (CEA). We expect to have more announcements going forward on how our new business unit focused on CEA can create additional value to our shareholders."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost effective, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer’s carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecopower, Tecofrost, Tecopack and Ultera are registered trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and any accompanying documents, contain “forward-looking statements” which may describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters, or projected revenues, income, returns or other financial measures, that may include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "should," "could," "likely," or "may" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

In addition to those factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and on our Form 8-K, under “Risk Factors”, among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from past and projected future results are the following: fluctuations in demand for our products and services, competing technological developments, issues relating to research and development, the availability of incentives, rebates, and tax benefits relating to our products and services, changes in the regulatory environment relating to our products and services, integration of acquired business operations, and the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms to fund existing operations and anticipated growth.

In addition to GAAP financial measures, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA which excludes certain expenses as described in the presentation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as an internal measure of business operating performance and believe that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance by eliminating items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlights trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures.

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,831,107 $ 3,614,463 Accounts receivable, net $ 8,880,828 $ 8,482,286 Employee retention credit receivable $ 713,269 $ 1,276,021 Inventories, net $ 8,203,093 $ 7,764,989 Unbilled revenue $ 2,141,132 $ 3,258,189 Prepaid and other current assets $ 601,419 $ 578,801 Total current assets $ 23,370,848 $ 24,974,749 Long-term assets: Property, plant and equipment, net $ 1,710,644 $ 1,782,944 Right of use assets $ 1,561,757 $ 1,869,210 Intangible assets, net $ 1,099,510 $ 1,181,023 Goodwill $ 2,406,156 $ 2,406,156 Other assets $ 184,809 $ 148,140 TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,333,724 $ 32,362,222 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,260,479 $ 3,508,354 Accrued expenses $ 2,269,239 $ 2,343,728 Deferred revenue $ 1,263,919 $ 1,957,752 Lease obligations, current $ 665,310 $ 641,002 Unfavorable contract liability, current $ 274,501 $ 330,032 Total current liabilities $ 7,733,448 $ 8,780,868 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, net of current portion $ 313,131 $ 208,456 Lease obligations, net of current portion $ 974,751 $ 1,315,275 Unfavorable contract liability, net of current portion $ 769,721 $ 929,474 Total liabilities $ 9,791,051 $ 11,234,073 Stockholders’ equity: Tecogen Inc. shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 24,850,261 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 $ 24,850 $ 24,850 Additional paid-in capital $ 57,202,459 $ 57,016,859 Accumulated deficit $ (36,600,430 ) $ (35,833,621 ) Total Tecogen Inc. stockholders’ equity $ 20,626,879 $ 21,208,088 Non-controlling interest $ (84,206 ) $ (79,939 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 20,542,673 $ 21,128,149 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 30,333,724 $ 32,362,222

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues Products $ 3,010,115 $ 2,445,927 Services $ 3,050,191 $ 3,328,314 Energy production $ 354,287 $ 370,861 Total revenues $ 6,414,593 $ 6,145,102 Cost of sales Products $ 2,015,466 $ 1,390,725 Services $ 1,473,586 $ 1,679,386 Energy production $ 222,092 $ 232,353 Total cost of sales $ 3,711,144 $ 3,302,464 Gross profit $ 2,703,449 $ 2,842,638 Operating expenses General and administrative $ 2,824,832 $ 2,438,452 Selling $ 503,601 $ 580,871 Research and Development $ 194,853 $ 132,883 Gain on disposition of assets $ (2,500 ) — Total operating expenses $ 3,520,786 $ 3,152,206 Loss from operations $ (817,337 ) $ (309,568 ) Other income (expense) Other income (expense), net $ (1,265 ) $ (1,125 ) Interest expense $ (12,733 ) $ (5,088 ) Employee retention credit — $ 713,268 Unrealized gain on investment securities — $ 18,749 Total other income (expense), net $ (13,998 ) $ 725,804 Income (loss) before income taxes $ (831,335 ) $ 416,236 Provision for state income taxes $ 6,500 $ 7,933 Consolidated net income (loss) $ (837,835 ) $ 408,303 Income attributable to the non-controlling interest $ (18,383 ) $ (8,672 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (856,218 ) $ 399,631 Net income per share - basic ($ 0.03 ) $ 0.02 Net income per share - diluted ($ 0.03 ) $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,850,261 25,125,210





Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (856,218 ) $ 399,631 Interest expense, net $ 12,733 $ 6,213 Income taxes $ 6,500 $ 7,933 Depreciation & amortization, net $ 95,985 $ 117,404 EBITDA $ (741,000 ) $ 531,181 Stock based compensation $ 89,893 $ 54,681 Unrealized gain on investment securities — $ (18,749 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (651,107 ) $ 567,113

TECOGEN INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Revenues Products $ 6,949,596 $ 4,568,649 Services $ 5,967,471 $ 6,609,458 Energy production $ 935,849 $ 1,024,156 Total revenues $ 13,852,916 $ 12,202,263 Cost of sales Products $ 4,660,221 $ 2,565,012 Services $ 2,840,338 $ 3,216,989 Energy production $ 558,119 $ 626,416 Total cost of sales $ 8,058,678 $ 6,408,417 Gross profit $ 5,794,238 $ 5,793,846 Operating expenses General and administrative $ 5,298,735 $ 4,892,305 Selling $ 1,004,692 $ 1,091,074 Research and development $ 334,988 $ 259,033 Gain on disposition of assets $ (36,445 ) — Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability $ (71,375 ) — Total operating expenses $ 6,530,595 $ 6,242,412 Loss from operations $ (736,357 ) $ (448,566 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other income (expense), net $ (15,416 ) $ (2,328 ) Interest expense $ (13,561 ) $ (9,728 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — $ 1,887,859 Employee retention credit — $ 713,268 Gain on sale of investment securities — $ 6,046 Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities $ 37,497 $ 56,246 Total other income (expense), net $ 8,520 $ 2,651,363 Income (loss) before provision for state income taxes $ (727,837 ) $ 2,202,797 Provision for state income taxes $ 10,430 $ 15,991 Consolidated net income (loss) $ (738,267 ) $ 2,186,806 Income attributable to non-controlling interest $ (28,542 ) $ (20,468 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (766,809 ) $ 2,166,338 Net income (loss) per share - basic ($ 0.03 ) $ 0.09 Net income (loss) per share - diluted ($ 0.03 ) $ 0.09 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 24,850,261 24,850,261 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,850,261 25,102,470





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Non-GAAP financial disclosure (1) Net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc. $ (766,809 ) $ 2,166,338 Interest expense, net $ 13,561 $ 12,056 Income taxes $ 10,430 $ 15,991 Depreciation & amortization, net $ 217,718 $ 241,470 EBITDA $ (525,100 ) $ 2,435,855 Gain on extinguishment of debt — $ (1,887,859 ) Stock based compensation $ 185,600 $ 93,766 Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities $ (37,497 ) $ (56,246 ) Gain on sale of marketable securities — $ (6,046 ) Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability $ (71,375 ) — Non-cash abandonment of intangible assets — $ 7,400 Adjusted EBITDA $ (448,372 ) $ 586,870

(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted accounting principle (“GAAP”) measure, this news release contains information about Adjusted EBITDA (net income (loss) attributable to Tecogen Inc adjusted for interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized gain or loss on investment securities, goodwill impairment charges and other non-cash non-recurring charges including abandonment of certain intangible assets and extinguishment of debt), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA allows investors to view its performance in a manner similar to the methods used by management and provides additional insight into its operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated through the application of GAAP. Accordingly, it should not be considered as a substitute for the GAAP measure of net income and, therefore, should not be used in isolation of, but in conjunction with, the GAAP measure. The use of any non-GAAP measure may produce results that vary from the GAAP measure and may not be comparable to a similarly defined non-GAAP measure used by other companies.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Consolidated net income (loss) $ (738,267 ) $ 2,186,806 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization $ 217,718 $ 241,470 Provision for doubtful accounts $ 46,000 — Gain on extinguishment of debt — $ (1,887,859 ) Employee retention credit — $ (713,268 ) Stock-based compensation $ 185,600 $ 93,766 Gain on sale of investment securities — $ (6,046 ) Unrealized gain on investment securities $ (37,497 ) $ (56,246 ) Gain on disposition of assets $ (36,445 ) — Gain on termination of unfavorable contract liability $ (71,375 ) — Impairment of intangible asset — $ 7,400 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (Increase) decrease in: Accounts receivable $ (444,541 ) $ 894,100 Employee retention credit receivable $ 562,752 — Inventory $ (438,102 ) $ 357,072 Prepaid assets and other current assets $ (22,618 ) $ (242,588 ) Other assets $ 308,282 $ (537,197 ) Increase (decrease) in: Accounts payable $ (247,876 ) $ (1,585,368 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ (74,490 ) $ 290,342 Deferred revenue $ (589,158 ) $ (45,118 ) Other liabilities $ (316,217 ) $ 531,335 Net cash used in operating activities $ (579,177 ) $ (103,649 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment $ (209,034 ) $ (47,504 ) Proceeds from disposition of assets $ 67,169 — Proceeds from the sale of investment securities — $ 11,637 Purchases of intangible assets $ (29,505 ) $ (5,682 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest $ (32,809 ) $ (33,812 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (204,179 ) $ (75,361 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from note payable — $ 1,874,269 Net cash provided by financing activities — $ 1,874,269 Change in cash and cash equivalents $ (783,356 ) $ 1,695,259 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period $ 3,614,463 $ 1,490,219 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 2,831,107 $ 3,185,478









