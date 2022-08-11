WHILL Model C2 Chair Receives Mobility Product Award for Travel

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHILL, Inc., a leading developer and service provider of electric mobility chairs, announced the WHILL Model C2 received the 2022 Mobility Management Product Award.

The Mobility Product Award program honors outstanding product and technology development by mobility and accessibility manufacturers. The WHILL C2 was recognized in the category of Power Wheelchairs for Travel because of its light weight, maneuverability, smart technology, and the ability to disassemble quickly for transport.

"This year's judges were impressed not only by the functionality of the winning entries, but also by the innovation and evolution," Mobility Management Executive Editor Laurie Watanabe said. "It's wonderful to see engineers and manufacturers working so hard to anticipate the future needs and wants of professionals with seating, mobility and accessibility needs."

Jonathan Jennings, Vice President of Marketing for WHILL Inc., commented, "We are excited to receive the recognition from Mobility Management as we continue to push the boundaries of developing flexible power wheelchair technology to improve the quality of life for our customers."

With its compact size, patented omni-wheels, remote app control, and advanced battery technology, the WHILL model C2 allows users to explore the world effortlessly and is industry-leading in maneuverability and portability especially critical to reducing barriers when traveling with mobility needs.

About WHILL, Inc.

WHILL connects the world with short-distance mobility products and services and provides Mobility-as-a-Service solutions, offering autonomous and manual transportation services that make public spaces like airports, vacation destinations, and convention centers more accessible. WHILL now offers products and services in over 20 countries and regions globally. https://whill.inc

