Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary HM Pharma Submits CBD Product Dossier; Receives Sanitary Registration in Brazil

SAN DIEGO, CA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today its pharmaceutical subsidiary, HM Pharma, has submitted a product dossier for its cannabidiol (CBD) products after receiving Sanitary Authorization from ANVISA, Brazil’s Health Regulatory Agency.

Under ANVISA Normative 327/2019, this registration allows companies such as HM Pharma to bulk import raw extracts, isolated cannabinoids or finished products as well as manufacture and distribute cannabis products to pharmacies in Brazil.

“This is a large accomplishment for our company and great news for the citizens of Brazil,” said Matheus Patelli, Managing Director of HM Pharma. “Submitting our dossier is the final step to registering our product as a pharmaceutical product in Brazil enabling our company to sell our products in pharmacies. We hope to provide another option to access CBD for those in need.”

Medical Marijuana, Inc. subsidiary HempMeds® Brasil was the first company to legally import products to Brazil in 2015 utilizing Brazil’s Compassionate Use laws. The compassionate use market in Brazil is thriving and it will continue to coexist with the medical market. HempMeds® Brasil, which is currently growing 75% faster than the overall Brazilian CBD market, and is the leading company in Brazil's cannabis industry, will continue to operate under the compassionate use model, while HM Pharma will operate under ANVISA Normative 327/2019.

“It’s tremendous to see continued growth and regulatory progress for our company in Brazil,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “We are optimistic about our incredible forward momentum into the pharmaceutical space, and we look forward to sharing more exciting updates on our new sales channels in the near future.”

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.



We are a company of firsts®. Medical Marijuana, Inc. (MJNA) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds®; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. and Neuropathix. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC. Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.



Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visitingwww.medicalmarijuanainc.com. To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER



This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.



FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE



These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.



LEGAL DISCLOSURE



Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

CONTACT:

Public Relations Contact:

Kyle Porter

CMW Media

P. 858-221-8001

kyle@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Investor Relations Contact:

P. (858) 283-4016

Investors@medicalmarijuanainc.com

