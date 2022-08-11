CM Group Takes Home Two Top Honors in 5th Annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CM Group , the leading provider of world-class technology solutions that allow marketers to build stronger and deeper relationships at every stage of the customer lifecycle, today announced that it has been recognized as the “Best Overall MarTech Company” by MarTech Breakthrough , for the third consecutive year. Cheetah Digital , which CM Group acquired earlier this year, was awarded "Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution.”

“What an honor for both CM Group and Cheetah Digital to receive this recognition from MarTech Breakthrough,” said Wellford Dillard, CEO of CM Group. “We believe our key differentiator is our ability to provide a home for every marketer, regardless of size, complexity or industry. The depth and breadth of our offerings and our ability to deliver the right solution to every customer allows us to address a broad range of use cases and sophistication. With Sailthru, Selligent, Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Liveclicker and now Cheetah Digital, we deliver specialized marketing automation, email marketing and personalization for startups, large enterprises and everything in between. Our goal is to deliver solutions that support our customers in growing and scaling their businesses.”

Thousands of brands around the world — from local bakeries, law firms, colleges and universities, to franchises, financial services, global media companies, quick-service restaurants (QSR), and retailers — rely on CM Group’s best-in-class marketing and engagement solutions to grow their businesses and increase loyalty at every stage of the customer lifecycle. To help marketers address evolving data privacy regulations and consumer expectations, CM Group’s innovative solutions allow customers to gather first- and zero-party data and consent that’s critical to building relevant, meaningful consumer interactions at every point in the customer journey, all at scale.

“Relationship Marketing begins with the first interaction, where you create a value exchange by offering a rewarding experience,” said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Both CM Group and Cheetah Digital help marketers build better relationships with customers by creating this value exchange, and that makes them our choice for ‘Best Overall MarTech Company’ and ‘Best Overall Marketing Campaign Management Solution.’”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

About CM Group

CM Group offers a suite of world-class martech solutions that help marketers deliver value across the entire customer lifecycle. CM Group now includes Campaign Monitor, Emma, Vuture, Liveclicker, Sailthru, Selligent and Cheetah Digital. By joining together these leading product solutions, CM Group offers a variety of Relationship Marketing use cases that can be used by marketers at any level. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, CM Group has offices globally across the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America and Central America, as well as in Japan.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

