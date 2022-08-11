The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN) Acquires An Equity Stake In A Revolutionary Free Speech Social Media Company, MePeeps Inc.

Oakland Park, FL, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Now Corporation (OTC: NWPN), a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), as well as All Dimensions of Human Wellness, is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 28% equity stake in MePeeps Inc., a revolutionary social media company which supports free speech by not flagging, blocking or manipulating posts.

Published by Statista Research Department, “as the number of social network users continues to soar and consumer shopping behavior is increasingly impacted by the likes of Instagram and TikTok, marketers vividly leverage these networks’ drawing power for promotion. In 2020, social media ads spent stood at approximately 132 billion U.S. dollars, with spending expected to surpass the 200-billion-dollar mark by 2024. And while the U.S. remains the largest social media ad market globally, marketers from other countries are also jumping on the social media train.”

MePeeps Inc. is headquartered in North Carolina with a development office in Charlotte. Its core servers are located in the United States. This company connects users with people and content centered around one’s interests, with the sharing of content only with authorized viewers. It is a personal online space, with privacy, trust, control and safety. Unlike other Internet social media platforms, MePeeps has No tracking, No spam, No direct target advertisement and No Cookies stored on users’ devices. Furthermore, It will never interfere with one’s free speech in any manner except if it contains hate, obscenity, harassment, or misinformation.

The social media landscape can be a rocky slope for a company to keep up with in regard to technology advancements, social trends and monetization of subscriptions and advertising. A social media company must accomplish two things, which is the attraction of users followed by staying relevant. MePeeps clearly and demonstrably accomplishes both.

Building a reliable social media brand to become the leader in today’s marketplace is expensive, and it seems near impossible to compete against the major tech giants. MePeeps, however, has another competitive advantage in its arsenal in that it empowers the individual to communicate with global businesses utilizing consistent, personalized messages.

"These are exciting times. With hyper digital expansion and widespread adoption of social media, technology and social trends rapidly and fundamentally change how individuals and businesses engage each other," said Fernando Londe, President of MePeeps, Inc. He continues: “This is driving the urgent need of PR, marketing, customer service teams to fully be engaged to launch a pre-production-ready release of this social media platform. Together, The Now Corporation and MePeeps will help our clients grow the network, connect, and engage with the world.”

MePeeps is currently in Beta Release. The platform will go through upgrades and applying additional software tools for the user's optimal experience. The beta-release mobile app is ready and can be downloaded on Android or Apple IOS. Subscribe to MePeeps, using the following link:

https://mepeeps.com

"I believe a successful social media platform is driven by human interaction. MePeeps will allow users to post credible information, without being flagged or blocked like the Tech Giants. This feature gives them a significant advantage by having direct communications with clients,” states Ken Williams, CEO of The Now Corporation. He continues: “Although MePeeps allows for Free Speech, we are not allowing, hate, obscenity, harassment, or misinformation of any sort. Regulate yourself, and don’t let the Government do it for you!“

Updates will be forthcoming

About

The Now Corporation is a publicly traded, biopharmaceutical research company focused on the research, education and production of Scientific-Grade Cannabidiol (CBD) from hemp and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) to be used for medicinal purpose, while focusing on pursuing business opportunities in the growing medical and recreational marijuana sector. Through its acquired assets, The Now Corporation is seeking to invest in our businesses associated with the growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution and retail sale of scientific-grade medicinal cannabis, both in the United States and Canada. At The Now Corporation, we unlock and advance medicine for human life around the world, at every stage of life.

For further information, please contact:

Ken Williams

Chief Executive Officer

The Now Corporation

https://thenowcorp.net

info@thenowcorp.net