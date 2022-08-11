Sounding Board Named to Fortune Best Small Workplaces 2022 List

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sounding Board , the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, announced that it was named one of the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ 2022. This is Sounding Board’s first appearance on the prestigious list, recognized as one of the best companies to work for in the country.



To determine the 2022 Best Small Workplaces, Fortune partnered with people analytics firm, Great Place to Work® to evaluate the confidential survey responses of more than 30,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees. The survey asked employees to share feedback about their organization’s culture, looking at various aspects of the employee experience, including trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.

Sounding Board’s survey responses found that 95 percent of employees agreed it is a great place to work, compared to 57 percent of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. In addition, 100 percent of employees said management is honest and ethical in its business practices and shows appreciation for good work and extra effort. Likewise, 98 percent of employees feel that management trusts people to do a good job and gives the workforce a lot of responsibility.

“When we founded Sounding Board, we had a mental picture of how we wanted the workplace to be from a cultural and employee satisfaction perspective. That picture aligned with our coaching principles and was a place I would want to work. It is very satisfying that the culture we created matches that original picture, provides the workplace we want for our employees, and is being acknowledged externally,” said co-founder, president, and Chief Coaching Officer Lori Mazan. “Companies feel like if they create environments where employees are happy, they won’t be productive, but the opposite is true. Our employees are super productive, but because they’re also appreciated and acknowledged, it all works.”

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These small workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

The Best Small Workplaces list is highly competitive. It is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. To learn more about Sounding Board’s ranking, please visit https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7046140 .

About Sounding Board, Inc.

Sounding Board is the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.

Sounding Board’s network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hypergrowth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders’ performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.