Kymanox Announces First Kymanox Executive Advisor: Fran DeGrazio

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services provider exclusively serving the Life Science industry, is honored to announce Fran DeGrazio to the newly formed Kymanox Executive Advisors team. This team of highly distinguished industry executives has led some of the top companies in the biopharma industry, and its members are highly recognized as industry experts.

DeGrazio has over 35 years of experience in technical product development, quality, regulatory, marketing, and business strategy, serving most recently as the Chief Scientific Officer at West Pharmaceutical Services. As an industry leader, she has provided significant expertise in several areas including, but not limited to, the following:

Combination product (e.g., biologic + device) development,

Quality and regulatory strategy,

Primary packaging with special formulations for sensitive biologics, including closures for cryogenic storage used in cell and gene therapies, and

Expertise in industry-leading wearable injector platforms.

DeGrazio is a frequent presenter and organizer at industry-leading conferences including the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) and the former Xavier Health Combinations Summit. Fran DeGrazio recently received the Edward Smith Packaging Science Award at the 2022 PDA Annual Meeting in Dallas for outstanding lifetime contributions in packaging for the pharmaceutical industry.

Michael Denzer, a key executive at Kymanox, states, “Our mission is to help the industry deliver critical medicines to humanity – quickly and reliably. Fran brings an incredible wealth of knowledge, expertise, experience, and passion for medicinal product development. Fran's guidance will help Kymanox double-down on our mission and assist our clients to speed their Combination Products, including Cell & Gene Therapies, to market.”

“Fran DeGrazio, as our first Kymanox Executive Advisor (KEA), will solidify our strategic professional advisement services and further establish Kymanox as an industry thought leader,” said Stephen M. Perry, CEO and Founder at Kymanox. “Fran is the perfect person to be bestowed the honor as our first KEA member; we look forward to adding to the team in the coming weeks and continuing to advise organizations on their most challenging strategy opportunities.”

DeGrazio holds a degree in Chemistry from Cabrini University. She is active in PDA and serves on several industry committees throughout the year.

About Kymanox:

Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, compliance, and project management support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. For more information, please visit www.kymanox.com.