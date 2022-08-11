IBN Named Official Media Sponsor of Investor Summit Group’s 2022 Q3 Virtual Summit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (“InvestorBrandNetwork”), an innovative corporate communications agency and diversified content distributor, today announces its continuing collaboration with the Investor Summit Group (“ISG”) as an Official Media Sponsor for its upcoming Q3 Virtual Summit to be held in a virtual format, August 16-17, 2022.



The Investor Summit Group is globally recognized for its virtual event platform that facilitates collaborative partnerships between leading investors and reputed management teams at innovative small and micro-cap companies. ISG’s Q3 Virtual Summit will host cutting-edge companies and highly active qualified investors, including financial institutions, marquee family offices, private wealth managers and seasoned money managers, to explore technological synergies and build long-term partnerships.

Following its previously successful engagements with the Investor Summit Group’s conferences, IBN will once again leverage its extensive array of corporate communications solutions to bolster market awareness and broaden the recognition of conference participants. IBN’s brand awareness strategies are carefully tailored to enhance visibility among an international audience of investors, veteran journalists, potential consumers and the public, drawing on the latest tools in financial news and content distribution, syndicated placement, content curation, press releases and social media strategies.

The Q3 summit brings together a curated selection of nearly 70 high-quality companies and 600+ attendees, comprising some of the most revolutionary corporate management teams in industries as diverse as financial services, fintech, crypto, energy, healthcare, new-age materials and technology. Features of the virtual event include live presentations, informative webcasts, dedicated concierge services, 1-to-1 closed-door meetings, personalized technology training and great networking opportunities.

“IBN will leverage its media capabilities and digital infrastructure to provide a strong virtual presence that heightens the visibility of companies participating in the upcoming virtual summit,” said Jonathan Keim, IBN’s Communications Director. “We are pleased to work alongside the highly professional team at ISG once again.”

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 15+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”) and its affiliate brands, IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) a total news coverage solution.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com