Sustain SoCal to Host the Water Solutions 7 Conference (“WS7”) on August 25

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) today announces that it will host the Water Solutions 7 (“WS7″) Conference on Thursday, August 25, 2022. The event will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Avenue, Irvine, CA. WS7 is the premier event focusing on real-life strategies and cutting-edge innovation to ensure sufficient and affordable water supplies in Southern California and the surrounding regions.

The event will primarily involve live presentations on opportunities, challenges, and technologies for reuse, desal, stormwater, energy nexus, contamination, evolving trends in investments, policy frameworks, and big data from decision makers at both revolutionary companies and municipal authorities. In insightful sessions, speakers will present their views on timely topics in their respective areas of expertise, focusing on pragmatic solutions.

Liz Crosson, Chief Sustainability, Resilience, and Innovation Officer, Metropolitan Water District, will deliver the keynote address. Other distinguished speakers will include Todd Corbin, General Manager, Riverside Public Utilities; Dennis Calvert, CEO, BioLargo; and Duane Cave, Board Member, Moulton Niguel Water District.

Post the speakers’ sessions, an Innovators Showcase will be held where C-suite leaders and senior executives will offer attendees a glimpse into the latest technological developments tailored to solve specific pain points.

The event shall culminate in a two-hour live expo and reception, where attendees will interact with thought leaders, discuss best practices and operational insights, engage with the senior management of participating companies, and network with fellow professionals from within California and nationally.

“The Water Solutions event series is now in its 7th iteration. It has consistently offered an exciting platform for students, professionals and the general public, whose support we appreciate very much,” says Scott Kitcher, President and CEO of Sustain SoCal. “At Sustain SoCal, we are dedicated to contributing to the sustainability and economic discourse in the Southern California region and beyond. By being strategically located at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, we have been privileged to enable collaboration between world-class university resources and industry professionals in the water supply and allied sectors for more than a decade.”

For more information and registration details, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/water-solutions-7/

Participating Organizations Include:

Organization Website URL BioLargo https://www.biolargo.com/ Gate 5 https://gate-5.com/ Irvine Ranch Water District https://www.irwd.com/ LA Cleantech Incubator https://laincubator.org/ Metropolitan Water District https://www.mwdh2o.com/ Moulton Niguel Water District https://mnwd.communitybydiligent.com/Portal/ Riverside Public Utilities https://riversideca.gov/ San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water District https://www.sbvmwd.com/

Santa Margarita Water District https://www.smwd.com/ The County of Orange https://www.ocgov.com/ UC Irvine https://uci.edu/ UC Riverside https://www.ucr.edu/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change, and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops, and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org.

