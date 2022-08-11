Marine Communication Systems Market to Witness Promising CAGR Growth of 8.3% by 2029 | Analysed By Size, Share, Trends, Demand and Segmentation Outlook

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Qualitative Research Study accomplished by Data Bridge Market research's database of 350 pages, titled “ Global Marine Communication Systems Market ” with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy-to-understand detailed analysis. The rapidly revolutionizing marketplace demands the best market and business solutions to thrive in the market. This Marine Communication Systems report contains comprehensive data on market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers, and market restraints of this industry all of which are derived from Porte’s Five Forces analysis. The market definition covered in this Marine Communication Systems report gives the scope of a particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market. The sources of data and information mentioned in the Marine Communication Systems report are very reliable and include websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and mergers which are checked and validated by the market experts.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the marine communication systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. "Ship-To-Shore Marine Communication Systems" accounts for the most significant system segment in the marine communication systems market. The marine communication systems market report also comprehensively covers pricing, patent, and technological advancements.

Industry Outline:-

Marine communication systems are a set of communication systems between ships or ships to shore. There are various components of the COMMs systems, for instance, radio communication systems, VHF radio telephone, MF/HF radiotelephone, dual-channel Navtex receiver, Inmarsat, marine radar, VHF data exchange system (VDES), maritime SAT phone & internet devices and other navigation-related systems.

The growing demand for secure communication for maritime IoT applications is making the rise in the demand for marine communication systems solutions in the market. The global marine communication systems market is growing rapidly due to advent of two-way communication using VDES. The companies are even launching new products to gain a larger market share.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Opportunities:-

INCREASING CONSTRUCTION OF MILITARY/COMMERCIAL VESSELS

Growing geopolitical pressure is forcing countries to strengthen their defense sector, including land, air, and marine. Recently, the funding for constructing a strong naval fleethas been a top priority for countries. Naval fleet construction includes a wide range of vessels such as aircraft carriers, destroyers, amphibious ships, replenishment ships, multirole and research ships, and submarines, which are prominently used in marine applications.

Some of the major players operating in the Marine Communication Systems market are

Orbit Communications

Leonardo

Telemar

Inmarsat

Rohde & Schwarz

SAAB

Zenitel

Iridium

FURUNO ELECTRIC

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Icom

Jotron

Garmin

BOCHI

Avatec Marine

NAVICO HOLDING AS

Cobham Satcom

Intellian Technologies

Hughes Network

Restraint/Challenge

OUTDATED MARINE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS POSE THE THREAT OF HACKING

Cybercrime/hacking and cybersecurity issues have increased by 600% during the pandemic across all sectors. Flaws in network or software security is a weaknesses which hackers exploit to perform unauthorized actions within a system.

Key Drivers

GROWING DEMAND FOR SECURE COMMUNICATION FOR MARITIME IOT APPLICATIONS

There has been a progressive shift in the maritime IoT ecosphere recently. This ecosphere is served by various standard electronic parts that are the hardware integrated with multiple software. , The importance of utilizing such maritime application technologies in the IoT era is an absolute necessity that is driving the global marine communication systems market.

ADVENT OF TWO-WAY COMMUNICATION USING VDES

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES) is a two-way, very high frequency (VHF) ship communications system that is widely used in maritime communications in recent times. It is considered a standard automatic identification system (AIS) extension. Next-generation marine communications systems use AIS and VDES in the same box used in most commercial ships.

EMERGENCE OF 5G AND LTE NETWORKS

5G is the next generation of wireless cellular technology. It will provide high-speed data up to 3000 Mbps (3 Gbps) in the real world. Smartphones and other intelligent devices will hugely benefit from 5G. The internet of things (IoT), will also tremendously benefit from the speed and bandwidth of 5G. Moreover, 5G network can also enhance the maritime industry, as LTE/5G can offer much higher communications speeds at a significantly lower cost to satellites enabling the next wave of marine communications.

SURGE IN DEMAND FOR SATELLITE COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS

Satellite communication is a type of modern telecommunications where artificial satellites provide communication links between various points on earth. It plays a vital role in multiple industries for business continuity, and emergency management in different business sectors such as marine communication, terrain communication, telecommunication, oil and gas, IoT, healthcare, government, maritime, mining and more. Moreover, satellite communications are used for various other commercials, and governmental and military applications.

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Marine Communication Systems Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

[Global – Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Industry Segmentation:-

By Type

Ship-To-Shore Marine Communication Systems

Ship-To-Ship Marine Communication Systems

By Product

Maritime Sat Phone & Internet Devices

Marine Radio Devices

Marine Multifunction Displays (MFDS)

VHF Data Exchange System (VDES)

Vessel Monitoring System (VMS) Terminals

Marine Radar

Automatic Identification System (AIS)

Others

By Component

Solution

Services

By Application

Commercial

Government/Military

Recreational

By Communication Technology

Satellite

WIMAX

WLAN

LTE

IR Wi-Fi

Others

Marine Communication Systems Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The marine communication systems market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, product, component, application, and communication technology as referenced above.

The countries covered in the marine communication systems market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the marine communication systems market. North America is likely the fastest-growing global marine communication systems market. North America is in the forefront of communication technology activities, with the U.S. dominating the region with a share of 77.70%. North America, the hub for major players and manufacturing companies, requires the region's marine communication systems market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the growth potential of the global Marine Communication Systems market?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the global Marine Communication Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Marine Communication Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

