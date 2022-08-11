ZICIX Receives Health Ministry’s Support for Hospital Project in Senegal

Carson City, NV, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The President of the $160 million P2A Hospital Project, Dr. Alioune Badara Faye, has secured the support of Senegal’s Ministry of Health to proceed. Under the Senegal Foreign Investment Act, Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) in partnership with the Polyclinique de L’Amitie et de L’Alliance (P2A) will receive investment incentives from the Government of Senegal to bring the healthcare facility to fruition.

Located in Dakar, the Senegalese company P2A has organized more than 200 medical practitioners, mostly from France and Africa, to staff the facility once completed. In addition to P2A and Zicix, the project will include support from the Ministry of Health of Senegal as well as health insurance companies. The hospital developer will follow guidelines set forth by the US Public Health Service from inception to completion.

Zicix Corporation Chairman, William Petty, has given the green light to its operating company, CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII), to sign a Project Development Contract with P2A President, Dr. Alioune Badara Faye, in order to begin the development of the project consisting of 300 hospital beds, 250 hotel/dormitory rooms, and a 5 MW Solar Energy Project in Dakar.

About the Corporations:

Zicix Corporation (OTC Pink: ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

CTIP First Investment, Inc. (CTIP-FII) is a private investment and project development company, involved in undertaking development projects for both the Government and the Private Sectors respectively. CTIP-FII designs and brings the right financial engineering to project owners and creditors to fund development undertakings and permanent mortgage. www.ctip-fii.com

Polyclinique de L’Amitie et de L’Alliance (P2A) is a corporation engaged in the development and operation of hospitals and satellite medical offices in Africa.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.