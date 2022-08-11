Inery Prepares for its Testnet Release

Singapore, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

(August 11th, 2022, Singapore) A network laying the foundation for web3 with the first-ever decentralized database management solution is gearing up for its testnet launch.

Inery, a layer-1 blockchain programmed for fully decentralized database management, prepares for its first Public Testnet release on August 10, 2022. This will mark a significant milestone as it will give a chance for the community to get hands-on experience interacting with the different components of the blockchain. Its first public testnet release also marks an important milestone in the Inery roadmap.

The Inery public testnet will allow developers to test the different functions and features of the blockchain. More importantly, being live with its testnet further means that the platform is now only one step away from its mainnet release.

Gearing up for public testnet

Starting from the 10th of August, developers will be able to access the public testnet by registering on Inery’s testnet website. During the sign-up process, developers will also have to register their server to experience the simulation environment by testing the functionalities of Inery.

By participating in the platform’s public testnet, developers will be able to access functionalities including but not limited to creating smart value contracts, transferring $INR tokens, using operations, and even developing smart value contracts for tokens and NFTs. In addition to this, participants will also be able to check blocks, transactions, exchange $INR tokens within the network with the record permanently stored on the database, and register as a producer of blocks.

The public testnet will mark the first time for participants to explore the intricacies of a one-of-a-kind blockchain that is determined to become a crucial factor for the next iteration of the internet.

Dr. Naveen Singh, the CEO and Co-Founder of Inery says, “Our testnet will be a landmark in the blockchain space as we bring database management in convergence with a decentralized layer. The upcoming testnet is a result of the efforts of the entire technical team, who has been working hard for the past two and half years. Despite facing several challenges, the team has continued to fulfil our aim to build an ecosystem that is developer-intuitive and provides limitless opportunities for them to build Web3 dApps”.

To further incentivise the public testnet, Inery is planning to hold activities for developers which consist of completing technical tasks. On the successful completion of these tasks, developers will be granted $INR token. All the announcements for the tasks will be made on their social media handles Twitter, Discord and Telegram.

With the inputs that will be received from developers all across the world, Inery team will continue to improve the platform based on the feedback received. The testnet is also a testament to the importance of establishing positive feedback loops between future users and developers to create the best product possible.



