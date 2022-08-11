Konica Minolta Named to First-ever MES Matters – Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket List

Ramsey, NJ, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been recognized by Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, on its 2022 MES Matters – Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket list. The MES Matters List recognizes vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations.

MES defines the midmarket as an organization with annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2,500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

“We’re extremely pleased that The Channel Company recognizes the value and expertise that Konica Minolta offers to midsized businesses,” said Todd Croteau, President, Global Information Technology Services, Konica Minolta. “Being named to the MES Matters List is further proof that our extended team understands the needs of this market and is thoroughly invested in our clients’ continued growth and success, especially as technologies continue to change.”

Through its IT Services division, All Covered, Konica Minolta offers midsized businesses in many industries a wide range of solutions and services to drive business growth. These include managed IT services, application development, security, managed print services, unified communications, enterprise resource planning and video security solutions. With digital transformation creating new opportunities for midsized businesses around the world, Konica Minolta’s experts can help these businesses scale up and create a level playing field, allowing them to grow and compete with established companies.

Through this range of solutions and services, midsized businesses can add or fortify existing technologies to assist with attracting new customers, meet the growing demand for information, services and products at any time and from anywhere, and maintain data security around cloud integration and mobility – all while lowering operation costs and improving productivity.

“The MES Matters List is designed to recognize key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations, which according to the Harvard Business Review in March 2021, represent only 3 percent of U.S. businesses, but are responsible for 33 percent of private sector GDP and employment. Technology is often designed and priced for either the consumer in mind, or the extreme opposite – for the heavy enterprise in mind. Midmarket organizations are unique in the way they are structured, and as a result, their technology needs and requirements, from features to pricing, are very different than other market segments,” said Adam Dennison, Vice President, Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The vendors and executives identified on this first-ever MES Matters List have shown a consistent commitment to help midmarket organizations succeed and thrive, and they should be recognized and commended for their dedication to this important market segment.”

