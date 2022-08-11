BOK Financial names new Arkansas market president

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chris Schaechtel has been named president of BOK Financial’s Arkansas market. He fills the role previously held by Jacob Hudson, who transitioned to a new role in the company earlier this year.

“I have no doubt that Chris will do an excellent job of leading the Arkansas market. He has been part of the team since 2010, and our customers already have a great appreciation for his work ethic and commitment to providing the best customer service in the industry,” said Hudson.

Schaechtel has worked in the financial industry for more than 15 years, starting in operations, then assistant branch manager, before becoming a commercial real estate analyst, underwriter and credit specialist. Most recently, he served as a corporate relationship manager at BOK Financial.

As market president, Schaechtel will lead operational and business development efforts for all lines of business for BOK Financial in Arkansas including commercial, consumer banking and mortgage. The company has approximately 75 employees in Arkansas serving customers through branches and corporate offices in Fayetteville and Bentonville.

“Chris is a tremendous asset to the company. He has more than a decade of industry insights and experience under his belt,” said Mark Nurdin, executive vice president of regional banking for BOK Financial. “Under his leadership, the team will be well positioned to support clients in this incredibly challenging and ever-changing environment.”

“I am absolutely thrilled about this opportunity,” said Schaechtel. “The culture at BOK Financial is unbeatable, and I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have this opportunity to serve my community in this capacity.”