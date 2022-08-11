HII was Awarded U.S. Air Force Contract to Support Mobility Air Force, Distributed Mission Operations

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Mission Technologies division has been awarded a Mobility Air Force Distributed Mission Operations (MAF DMO) task order under the U.S. Air Force’s Training Systems Acquisition III contract. The $79 million task order includes a base period and five one-year options.



HII will support Air Mobility Command’s MAF DMO operations and integration to enable persistent, distributed training of aircrews worldwide. HII’s live, virtual and constructive (LVC) capabilities — including network engineering, cybersecurity, standards development and logistics — will support a wide range of joint and combined exercises.

“Realistic training environments are critical to preparing warfighters for mission success,” said Andy Green, president of Mission Technologies. “Our dedicated team is thrilled to extend our more than 20 years of expertise delivering LVC solutions and network operations across defense and coalition forces.”

HII will operate and maintain the Distributed Training Center and the Distributed Training Center Network to support global Aircrew Training Systems. The work will serve vital network connectivity and interoperability between Air Force major commands.





A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-air-force-mobility-distributed-mission-operations.

“Optimal network performance to support warfighter training is vital to ensure the accuracy and safety of the mission,” said Glenn Goodman, president of Mission Technologies’ LVC Solutions business group. “Our engineers are industry experts in the design, development and operations of cyber-secure, large-scale distributed training architectures, and we look forward to supporting successful training operations worldwide.”

About HII

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

HII on the web: https://www.hii.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/wearehii

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearehii

Contact:

Greg McCarthy

(202) 302-1202

greg.j.mccarthy@hii-co.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ec47bba4-25f9-4b58-b3f1-8e73ac622dc0