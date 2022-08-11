Canada’s Wonderland announces giant 360-degree spinning swing ride and kids’ launch roller coaster for 2023

VAUGHAN, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s Wonderland is inviting guests to buckle in for more thrilling adventures in 2023 with the addition of a giant 360-degree spinning swing ride ­­­– the only one of its kind in the world – and an exciting launch roller coaster for children and families in Planet Snoopy.

Soar high above Frontier Canada on Tundra Twister, a giant looping ride with rotating gondola arms that will have guests spinning, twisting and twirling 360-degrees, upside-down, at heights of 47 metres and speeds of 75 km/h. This mechanical marvel is the only attraction of its kind in the world and promises a unique thrill experience unlike any other.

Snoopy’s Racing Railway will be the park’s 18th roller coaster and will take guests on a wild railway adventure in Planet Snoopy next year. This family launch coaster accelerates from zero to 50 km/h in a matter of seconds before zipping through dips and turns as your train narrowly avoids the traps set by Woodstock and his Bad Seed Gang!

“We’re committed to providing exciting experiences for guests of all ages, and these two attractions are unique additions for thrill seekers and families alike,” said Norm Pirtovshek, general manager at Canada’s Wonderland. “The Tundra Twister will be a sight to behold, swinging and spinning guests high above the midway and nearby Yukon Striker, while Snoopy’s Racing Railway is sure to become a family favourite among our collection of children’s rides.”

Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 17 (soon to be 18) roller coasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

