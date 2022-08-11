Questex Continues to Prioritize Content, Named a Finalist in 12 Categories in the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and event company, today announces it has been named a finalist in 12 categories in the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards program. The Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards recognizes excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media.



“We are delighted to be recognized for our content and design across many brands in this prestigious awards program. Our strategy is to put our users at the center and our content and design is essential to attracting, building and engaging with our communities. This turns into essential data and intelligent, actionable insights for our audiences,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex. “Congratulations to the Questex team and the other finalists in the Folio: Eddie & Ozzie awards program.”

Questex’s finalist nominations include:

Eddie - Website, B2B: Fierce Pharma

Eddie - Podcast, B2B: The Top Line podcast, Fierce Biotech, Fierce Medtech and Fierce Pharma

The Top Line podcast, Fierce Biotech, Fierce Medtech and Fierce Pharma Eddie - Series of Articles, B2B, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing: Forced into a Virtual World, Fierce Biotech

Eddie - News Coverage: Biogen's Aduhelm debacle, Fierce Pharma

Biogen's Aduhelm debacle, Fierce Pharma Eddie - News Coverage: Healthcare's labor crunch, Fierce Healthcare

Eddie - Analysis, B2B: Most anticipated drug launches of 2022, Fierce Pharma

Most anticipated drug launches of 2022, Fierce Pharma Eddie - Analysis, B2B: Telehealth market shakeout, Fierce Healthcare

Eddie - Investigative Journalism, B2B: Linda Hardesty articles related to T-Mobile's 2.5 GHz spectrum, Fierce Wireless

Linda Hardesty articles related to T-Mobile's 2.5 GHz spectrum, Fierce Wireless Eddie - Column/Blog B2B General : Live Design’s Pandemic Daily and Weekend Blog for the Live Event Production Industry

Eddie - Column/Blog B2B General: Live Design's Pandemic Daily and Weekend Blog for the Live Event Production Industry

: Live Design’s Eurovision Song Contest Package Eddie - Single Article B2B Media & Entertainment : Live Design’s Designing for The Metaverse: An Introduction to Encore

Eddie - Single Article B2B Media & Entertainment: Live Design's Designing for The Metaverse: An Introduction to Encore

Ozzie - Website Redesign/Relaunch: Hotel Management

Award winners will be announced on September 13 in New York City.

