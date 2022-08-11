CRIN identifies carbon conversion project for funding through Low Emission Fuels and Products technology competition

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CRIN is announcing one additional project identified for funding in its Low Emission Fuels and Products technology competition.

Burlington, Ontario-based Universal Matter Inc. (UMI) has been identified for up to $5.8 million in support of its Conversion of Carbon Waste Streams to High-Value Graphene via Flash Joule Heating Process project . In the project, UMI will implement its flash joule heating process to produce graphene by upcycling the solid carbon by-product stream generated from Suncor Energy’s hydrogen production process.



Earlier this year, through CRIN’s Low Emission Fuels and Products technology competition, three projects were identified with a total CRIN investment of up to $24 million. Today’s announcement of this fourth project brings the total investment of the Low Emission Fuels and Products technology competition up to $30.6 million.

Projects identified for funding: CRIN Low Emission Fuels and Products technology competition

View project profiles at www.AcceleratingCleanEnergy.com

SME+ Technology Developer + Industry Partners (Adopters) Project Title Estimated Emission Reduction* Funding from CRIN (CAD) (maximum) ** Ekona Power Inc. Cenovus Energy Inc.

TransAlta Pilot Deployment of Ekona’s Pulse Methane Pyrolyzer (PMP) Solution for Clean Hydrogen Production 35.10 MT $ 8,000,000 KWI Polymers Inc. Suncor Energy Clean H2 (hydrogen) Generation via Natural Gas Pyrolysis 13.77 MT $ 10,000,000 FuelCell Energy (through its wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Versa Power Systems) Canadian Natural

Cenovus Energy Inc.

Chevron Canada

COSIA

Emissions Reduction Alberta

Suncor Energy

Shell Canada Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFC) Demonstration Pilot 3.22 MT $ 6,836,708 Universal Matter Inc Suncor Energy Conversion of Carbon Waste Streams to High-Value Graphene via Flash Joule Heating Process



4-5 MT $ 5,840,000 TOTAL: 56-57 MT $ 30.6 million *Estimated GHG emission reduction accumulated to end of 2033 in megatonnes (MT) of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e)

+ Small- or Medium-Size Enterprise (SME)

** Amounts listed are maximum funds available from CRIN for each project.

Projects in the Low Emission Fuels and Products technology competition focus on breakthrough technology solutions aligned with one or more of the following technology focus areas:

Innovative Products from Hydrocarbons : Technologies included in this focus area produce carbon based non-combustion products, such as activated carbon, carbon fibre, and asphalt binders from petroleum and natural gas. Other examples of technologies included were new recovery techniques for elements like lithium, vanadium, titanium, or nickel recovered from co-produced hydrocarbons.

: Technologies included in this focus area produce carbon based non-combustion products, such as activated carbon, carbon fibre, and asphalt binders from petroleum and natural gas. Other examples of technologies included were new recovery techniques for elements like lithium, vanadium, titanium, or nickel recovered from co-produced hydrocarbons. Carbon Capture and Utilization : Technologies included in this focus area reduce greenhouse gas emissions by capturing, utilizing and/or converting carbon dioxide.

: Technologies included in this focus area reduce greenhouse gas emissions by capturing, utilizing and/or converting carbon dioxide. Hydrogen and Geothermal : Technologies included in this focus area develop clean energy opportunities from hydrocarbon-derived hydrogen and recovery of geothermal energy to optimize the utility of the oil and gas industry.

: Technologies included in this focus area develop clean energy opportunities from hydrocarbon-derived hydrogen and recovery of geothermal energy to optimize the utility of the oil and gas industry. Low-Carbon Intensity Alternatives and New Fuels: Technologies included in this focus area develop products and processes that reduce fuels’ carbon intensity. Examples include innovative fuels and production of fuels from biogenic feedstocks potentially including waste products, bitumen partial upgrading, or other novel processes.

Funding is made possible by the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund.

About CRIN

The Clean Resource Innovation Network (CRIN) is a pan-Canadian network focused on ensuring Canada’s hydrocarbon resources are sustainably developed and integrated into the global energy systems. CRIN, as a ‘network of networks,’ connects a vast array of skills, knowledge and experience from oil and gas and other industries to technology developers, researchers, government, investors, academia, entrepreneurs, youth and many other sectors. By identifying industry challenges, we create a market pull to accelerate commercialization and widespread clean technology adoption with environmental, economic and public benefits for Canada. CRIN is supported in part by a $100 million investment from the Government of Canada’s Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) .

About SIF

Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF)

SIF supports national innovation ecosystems, pan-Canadian network-led projects that involve a high degree of collaboration to stimulate innovation and commercialization in areas of Canadian advantage and enhance linkages between businesses and academia/research bodies. CRIN uses the SIF investment to administer initiatives in seven technology focus areas for activities related to ecosystem growth, enhancement and long-term sustainability. These technology focus areas have the highest potential for reducing the greenhouse gas emissions and environmental footprint of the oil and gas sector, helping advance net-zero emissions targets. At least half of this funding will go to small and medium-sized businesses, and all will contribute to helping the oil and gas industry continue to create public and economic benefits for Canada alongside environmental benefits.

Contact

Lisa Schubert

Manager, Membership Engagement and Outreach

Clean Resource Innovation Network

lschubert@cleanresourceinnovation.com