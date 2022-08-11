Fujifilm Presents Fujikina New York - a Free, Public Celebration of Image Making and Visual Storytelling

Valhalla, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM North America Corporation announces the North American debut of Fujikina New York, a must-attend interactive festival for anyone interested in photography, cinematography, the arts, and the latest FUJIFILM digital camera gear. This curated, dynamic public event will showcase the power of image making through a special exhibit of select works from an emerging generation of image makers. Previously and exclusively held at FUJIFILM Corporation’s global headquarters in Tokyo, Fujikina will be held in North America for the first time on Saturday, September 10, 2022, from 10 A.M. - 7 P.M. at the iconic Glass House, located at 660 12th Avenue in New York City (please note: this address has been updated from a previous version).

“We are excited and honored to host Fujikina in New York City, which has such a rich history of showing Fujifilm’s support and celebration of the arts. We’re excited to make the city a big part of the experience for our guests,” said Victor Ha, vice president, Electronic Imaging and Optical Devices, FUJIFILM North America Corporation. “Demonstrating Fujifilm’s ongoing commitment to storytelling, Fujikina New York will be part touch-and-try, part education, and part exhibition — truly a festival for the image-making community and anyone interested the art of visual storytelling.”

The event will be comprised of a mix of hands-on seminars and workshops with celebrated creators who will be sharing experiences, techniques, and views on various image making styles, like portraiture, photojournalism, landscape, and much more. In addition, there will be ample opportunities to learn about and test various FUJIFILM digital cameras and lenses and attend a keynote presentation by world-renowned photographer, Greg Gorman. Known for his stark, honest portraits of the most famous and infamous faces, Gorman travels the world for specialized photographic projects while continuing to work on compilations of his imagery. Gorman’s work is exhibited at galleries and museums around the globe.

Fujikina New York will also celebrate the 10-year anniversary of FUJIFILM X-Mount—Fujifilm’s pioneering photographic technology that has empowered image makers and opened countless doors for creative possibilities. In honor of this milestone, and in demonstrating Fujifilm’s commitment to storytelling, Fujikina will celebrate with a special project showcasing imagery and stories from 10 remarkable women image-makers —all with diverse backgrounds and skill sets. These artists were hand-picked to each envision a project and received funding, technical support, and guidance from Fujifilm along the way to bring those projects to life. Subjects range from a post-climate-apocalypse tale of seeking beauty amidst hardship, to an exploration of rites of passage and coming-of-age stories, to an adventure-driven piece on women rock climbers over 40, and more.

Throughout the Fujikina New York venue, photo and video work from Fujifilm creators will be displayed in a variety of formats. Multiple sessions of seminars under the themes Life in Motion (Filmmaking), Life in Detail (Resolution), and Life in Color (Color and Resolution) will also be offered.

Finally, guests will be able to reserve a spot in a variety of photo walks hosted by Fujifilm’s photography experts, where they’ll learn techniques for creating various types of imagery and immediately get to practice using loaned FUJIFILM digital camera and lens gear.

Fujikina New York will be free and open to the public. Guests are required to register and book a time slot to attend the event, as well as reserve space in any seminars, workshops, speaker presentations, and photo walks they wish to attend.

To learn more, visit: https://bit.ly/3zLY5pF



To register for free, please visit: https://bit.ly/3PeMuW3

More about Seminars, workshops, and speakers: https://bit.ly/3zLY5pF

More about our Featured Creators: https://bit.ly/3SFD1d5

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM North America Corporation, a marketing subsidiary of FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, consists of five operating divisions and one subsidiary company. The Imaging Division provides consumer and commercial photographic products and services, including: photographic paper; digital printing equipment, along with service and support; personalized photo products; film; one-time-use cameras; and the popular INSTAX™ line of instant cameras and accessories. The Electronic Imaging Division markets consumer digital cameras, lenses, and content creation solutions, and the Graphic Systems Division supplies products and services to the graphic printing industry. The Optical Devices Division provides optical lenses for the broadcast, cinematography, closed circuit television, videography and industrial markets, and also markets binoculars and other optical imaging solutions. The Industrial and Corporate New Business Development Division delivers new products derived from Fujifilm technologies. FUJIFILM Canada Inc. sells and markets a range of FUJIFILM products and services in Canada.

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilm.com/us/en/about/region, go to www.twitter.com/fujifilmus to follow Fujifilm on Twitter, or go to www.facebook.com/FujifilmNorthAmerica to Like Fujifilm on Facebook.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here.



For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.