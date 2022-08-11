PDS Announces New Strategic Partnership with PharmaComplete Supporting Independent Pharmacies Looking to Start or Expand Long-Term Care Services

Lake Worth, FL, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmacy Development Services (PDS) is pleased to add PharmaComplete as a new strategic partner. PharmaComplete empowers businesses to differentiate and grow by offering a full range of services tailored to the needs of the long-term care pharmacy industry.



“Branching into long-term care services is absolutely a great way to support the community and grow an independent pharmacy business,” says Elaine Ladd, Chief Pharmacy Officer - PDS. “But it can be very intimidating. PharmaComplete can help pharmacy owners find profit opportunities and identify operational and workflow gaps, and it provides a total management platform that will set them up for success.”



PharmaComplete offers a wide variety of tools and resources for supporting pharmacies. They offer a complete operational analysis, including prime vendor agreement review and negotiation, billing practice review, and pharmacy layout and design evaluation. Additionally, they offer a customizable, single access point, pharmacy management suite, including policy and procedures, employee onboarding and training and licensure management with multisite optimization.

“Our goal is to support and grow independent pharmacies in the long-term care space. Our team works to improve productivity, drive efficiency, and implement innovative solutions. We engage with independent pharmacy teams to produce results which promote excellence in a challenging area of pharmacy practice,” said Paul Shelton, President - PharmaComplete.



About Pharmacy Development Services (PDS): PDS is headquartered in Lake Worth, Florida, and has been partnering with independent pharmacy owners across the United States to drive business growth since 2001. PDS focuses on four quadrants of business: finance, team, growth, and operations. By acknowledging the challenges in the ever-changing pharmacy industry, PDS supports its members and helps them take control of their businesses, move forward with clarity, and win with confidence. For more information on how to partner with PDS, please visit www.pharmacyowners.com