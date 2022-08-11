Pet Transporting Service Market Will Expand at 4.5% CAGR through 2032 as High Demand for Pet Taxis | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the pet transporting service market is forecast to reach US$ 522 Mn in 2022. Demand is projected to increase at a 4.5% CAGR with the market size reaching US$ 812 Mn by 2032.



As per the analysis, the pet transport services has rapidly increased due to high pet adoption rates. Furthermore, the increase in international travel has led to high demand for commercial animal transport.

However, because of long-distance transporting, there are some concerns among pet owners about delivery security, and strict authority restrictions in a few countries are limiting the growth of the pet carrier business. On the other hand, an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions involving major players in the market is expected to generate a number of growth opportunities for the pet delivery service throughout the forecast period.

“Growing preference for value-added services in pet transporting to avoid separation anxiety in companion animals, along with high demand for luxury accommodation services for pets is expected to create opportunities for growth in the market,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The U.S. is expected to spearhead the North America pet transporting service market over the forecast period.

The U.K. will account for a dominant share in the Europe pet transporting service market by 2032.

Consumers are preferring online channels for booking domestic and international pet transporting services.

The demand for pet transporting services for domestic travel is expected to remain high.

Leading companies are relying on social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, for the promotion of transporting services.





Pet Transporting Services Market by Category

Pet Types:

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Smalls Pets

Others





Travel Type:

Domestic Travel

International Travel

Booking Type:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

Offline Booking



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA





Competition Landscape

Leading players operating in the global pet transporting service market are Happy Tails Travel Inc., Pet Flight Inc., Worldwide Animal Travel, Air pets International, Animal Travel Services, Royal pews Blue Collar Pet Transport, Animals Away and others.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.6.1. By Key Regions

3.6.2. By Key Countries

Read More TOC…

