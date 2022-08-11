Media Advisory: Glenroy Inc. Announces the Addition of Adam Gollnick as National Account Manager

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy® Inc., a leading sustainable flexible packaging company has announced the addition of Adam Gollnick to their team. As the National Account Manager, Gollnick will lead the company to grow and expand their reach in a variety of regions and industries. He joins Glenroy from Tekni-Plex where he was the Regional Sales and Business Development Manager.



“We are excited to have Adam on board. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge with him, which will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow our business,” said Brian Hodek, Director of Food & Beverage at Glenroy. “I know that his focus is always towards putting the customer first, which aligns with our values at Glenroy.”

Gollnick will work closely with all departments at Glenroy to identify new opportunities and strategically deliver results. Glenroy is on a mission to be the first-choice partner for value-added sustainable flexible packaging solutions through a relentless commitment to our customers success. Gollnick is a vital piece in ensuring Glenroy meets their short and long-term growth goals.

“I’m excited to join Glenroy, a rapidly growing company that has great capabilities and a reputation for excellent customer service and quality,” said Adam Gollnick, National Account Manager at Glenroy. “I was looking for an opportunity to work for a family-owned organization where I could really make an impact, and Glenroy was a great fit. Furthermore, Glenroy has a fantastic company culture and supports the career growth of its employees which is important to me.”

About Glenroy Inc.

Glenroy, Inc. is a leading sustainable flexible packaging company and the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch, an eco-friendly, award winning inverted pouch. Headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, WI since 1965, Glenroy manufactures sustainable flexible packaging films and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food & beverage, household products, personal care, pharmaceutical, pet food & treats, nutritional, cosmetic, medical device, and industrial. For more information, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

