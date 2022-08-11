Priyanca Ford Accepted Into Forbes Business Council

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priyanca Ford, the founder of Kronos Fusion Energy who aims to commercialize fusion energy generators by 2032, has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

Ford was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance includes a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Priyanca into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Finally, Ford will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

To learn more about Priyanca Ford, visit forbescouncils.com.

Press Contact:

Andrea Romero - Sakura Marketing

andrea@sakuramarketingfirm.com

Related Images











Image 1: Priyanca Ford





Priyanca Ford









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment