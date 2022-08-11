Agilis Consulting Group Appoints Former Johnson & Johnson Employee, Denise Wagner, as Principal Human Factors Consultant

CINCINNATI, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agilis Consulting Group, a full-service medical human factors firm that helps new and established companies achieve successful human factors submissions, has named Denise Wagner as Principal Consultant, Human Factors Engineering.

"It is so exciting to see the growth, in depth and breadth, of the Agilis team," states Shannon Hoste, President of Agilis Consulting Group. "We have the experts that will help shape the future of human factors in the medical device and combination product industries."

Denise comes with an impressive background: she formerly led Johnson and Johnson's Orthopedic Robotics Systems Engineering Team. Prior to joining Johnson and Johnson, Wagner provided usability engineering and quality systems consulting to several medical device companies as the Principal and Owner of HFE and QS Consulting, LLC. She has also worked as the Associate Director of the New Product Development Process for Zimmer's Reconstructive Division, in addition to holding other roles in R&D leadership and development. Prior to Zimmer, Denise was an Associate Professor in the School of Engineering and Technology at Trine University for 10 years. During her tenure at Trine, she collaborated on industry projects with dozens of companies across multiple business sectors.

Denise began her engineering career at NASA's Johnson Space Center, initially working in space shuttle program integration, then she moved to the robotics group within mission operations, where she served as a space shuttle mission designer and controller for multiple space shuttle missions. She received her BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Colorado and an MS in Industrial and Knowledge Systems Engineering at the University of Houston. Her graduate research focused on designing and testing the user interface of a time-delayed tele manipulation system for the space station.

Agilis is looking forward to continued growth with Denise as the Principal Consultant to help clients achieve their regulatory goals and create safer medical products for the end users.

About Agilis Consulting Group

Agilis Consulting Group is your trusted human factors partner for the global medical market. We enable product realization through successful human factors submissions while navigating the complex global regulatory landscape, resulting in safe and effective medical devices and combination products.

