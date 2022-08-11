Green Energy Group (SeaBird Exploration Plc): Share Capital Increase Registered

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice from SeaBird Exploration Plc (the "Company") dated 28 July 2022 regarding completion of a private placement of 26,699,600 new shares in the Company, raising gross proceeds of NOK 80 million (the "Private Placement").



The share capital increase pertaining to the Private Placement has been registered with the relevant Cyprus register. The new registered share capital of the Company is EUR 13,340,965.05 divided on 78,476,265 shares, each with a par value of EUR 0.17.



The new shares issued in the Private Placement will initially be issued on a separate ISIN, for which a trading arrangement has been facilitated on Euronext NOTC until the conversion to the ordinary ISIN of the Company's shares following approval and publication of a listing prospectus.







For further information, please contact Erik von Krogh, CFO, Mob: +47 930 38 075





