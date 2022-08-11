Celebrate National Rum Day with Thomas Tew Rum!

Newport, Rhode Island, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Tew Rum is distilled in Newport, Rhode Island at Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. Featured in the Thomas Tew Rum line is Thomas Tew Spiced, Single Barrel, Reserve, and a ready-to-drink cocktail, along with a Cooper’s Blend series that will debut in the taproom exclusively on National Rum Day. Currently, Thomas Tew products are available at Newport Craft and distributed throughout the East Coast in multiple restaurants, bars, liquor stores, and specifically, the rum representative of the United States in Disney’s EPCOT journey around the world attraction.

“Thomas Tew Rum takes the traditional style Rum process and is then aged in Bourbon Barrels for five to ten years,” said Newport Craft’s Head Distiller, Daniel Safley “It’s easy drinking, making it the perfect rum to drink straight up, on the rocks or added to your favorite cocktail”

Thomas Tew Rum is an award-winning line that has won several awards. USA Spirits Awards granted Thomas Tew Reserve and Single Barrel a sliver in 2021 and in 2020 granted the Reserve gold and the Single Barrel Silver. In 2022 The Fifty Best granted Thomas Tew Reserve with gold and the Single Barrel with silver.

Thomas Tew Rum is pleased to announce its newest series Cooper’s Blend. The voyage of the Cooper’s Blend starts with the craftsmen of wooden cask & barrels in which commodities were shipped. These craftsmen were referred to as Cooper’s. This new series, also known as voyages, will offer different releases of Thomas Tew Rum aged in barrels across the world. The first voyage starts local in Newport RI, using Newport Vineyard Port Casks. With the rich history of rum in Newport, RI, Thomas Tew is eager to bring a new perspective to the spirit in these blends.

On National Rum Day, August 16th, Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. is hosting a rum event, where Thomas Tew Spiced, Single Barrel, Reserve, and Cooper’s Blend will be paired and tasted with cheeses catered to the flavor notes. Purchase tickets here: https://app.upserve.com/s/newport-storm-brewery-newport

