Palmetto Publishing Releases Following The Money Trail: New Memoir SPECIAL AGENT Chronicles Former IRS Criminal Investigator’s Most Notorious and Highly Suspenseful Cases

Charlestoin, SC, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One could say Ryan Corrigan’s career in federal law enforcement was the result of unwavering determination and hard work. After receiving a rather disappointing form letter from FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover at the age of 14, Corrigan was undeterred. He kept his head down in school and discovered he had a knack for bookkeeping and accounting. His newfound ability and tenacity would result in a thrilling career within the Criminal Investigation Division of the IRS. Years later, after retirement, he began to reflect upon his most memorable cases and decided to try his hand at storytelling, considering it to be part of his Irish heritage. Corrigan’s resulting memoir is a fascinating, rare look at a day in the life of a special agent.

From infiltrating Nazi strongholds during WWII to bringing down Al Capone, IRS special agents have helped to shape the narrative on criminal activity in the United States, and Corrigan is no exception. For nearly three decades, he investigated suspicious and criminal financial activity flagged by the IRS. Tasked with several high profile assignments, Corrigan recounts his dealings with mobsters, bookies, hoteliers, and even a serial killer. And his remarkable story adds real-life context to the catchphrase “follow the money.” Fans of true-crime stories will be captivated by Corrigan’s career anecdotes while investigating reports of embezzlement, racketeering, tax evasion, casino scams, and money laundering. The book is a wild ride of chaos and crime from the perspective of federal law enforcement and delivers a unique testament to the inner workings of financial crimes investigations.

Special Agent is available for purchase online at Amazon.com.

About the Author:

Ryan Corrigan was an auditor for the Internal Revenue Service before moving into the Criminal Investigation Division, where he investigated cases on behalf of the United States Treasury Department for twenty-seven years. During that time, he completed a MBA program, and after leaving civil service, he earned his CPA. For the next thirty years, he worked as a self-employed forensic accountant frequently testifying in federal courts. Now officially retired, he spends his time writing and has two books in the works.

