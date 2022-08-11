Surface Disinfectant Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Disinfectant Market size is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing prevalence of HAIs, the growing patient population, and the rising number of stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection are the major factors driving the surface disinfectant market.

Based on composition, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into alcohols, chlorine compounds, quaternary ammonium compounds, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and other compositions. In 2020, alcohols accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this segment can mainly be attributed to the changing demand patterns for hospital-grade disinfectants due to the spread of COVID-19.

Based on type, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into liquids, wipes, and sprays. In 2020, liquids accounted for the largest share of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this segment can be attributed primarily to their wide usage, especially in emerging nations and low cost.

Based on application, the surface disinfectants market is segmented into surface disinfection, instrument disinfection, and other applications. In 2020, surface disinfection accounted for a larger share of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this segment can be attributed primarily due to the high prevalence of hospital-acquired infections across the globe and the higher volume of disinfectants required to clean these surfaces.

Based on end users, hospital settings, diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research laboratories. In 2020, hospital settings accounted for a larger share of the surface disinfectant market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of HAIs in hospital settings.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The global surface disinfectant market has been segmented into five major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the largest regional market for surface disinfectant. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to growing geriatric population, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing prevalence of HAIs, the increasing implementation of favorable government initiatives, the growing acceptance of newer compositions of surface disinfectants, and the rising number of stringent regulations on sterilization and disinfection.

Key Players:

The major players operating in this market are 3M (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (UK), Ecolab (US), Steris (US), The Clorox Company (US), Diversey Holdings LTD. (US), Cantel Medical (US), CarrollCLEAN (US), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), Metrex Research, LLC. (US), Whiteley (Australia), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), GOJO Industries, Inc. (US), Pharmax Pharmaceuticals FZ-LLC (Canada), PDI, Inc. (US), Becto, Inc. (US), GESCO Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India), MEDALKAN (Greece), Ruhof (US), Contec, Inc. (US), Cetylite, Inc. (US), Micro-Scientific, LLC (US), Pal International (UK), Brulin Holding Company, Inc. (US).

