Radiofrequency-based Systems Account for Whopping 75% Revenue Share of Renal Denervation Technologies: Fact.MR Study

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global renal denervation technologies market is anticipated to surge ahead at a stellar CAGR of 40% from 2022 to 2026.



Increasing prevalence of lifestyle disorders such as hypertension due to a rise in sedentary and stressful lifestyles, alcoholic and tobacco use, poor eating habits, and escalating senior population are driving market expansion. The benefits of renal denervation technologies such as speedy recovery, security, convenience, and cost-effectiveness are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Catheter-based procedures to remove renal nerves have demonstrated significant outcomes. Additionally, catheter-based techniques seem to be less risky for patients and make the denervation of particular nerves easier. Factors projected to propel demand growth for renal denervation technologies are increased prevalence of hypertension with ineffective anti-hypertensive medications, long-lasting effect of renal denervation, and constant advancements in renal denervation devices.

Due to benefits such as improved safety, shorter treatment times, permanent effects, and an increase in uncontrolled and treatment-resistant hypertension in the urban population as a result of changing lifestyle habits, the market for renal denervation technologies and related processes is set to surge at a rapid pace over the coming years.

What’s Shaping Renal Denervation Technologies Market Growth?

“Increase in Funding for R&D Initiatives for Treatment of Renal Disorders”

Demand for renal denervation procedures is anticipated to be aided by various authorities and government organizations increasing funding for R&D initiatives for renovascular hypertension treatment. Additionally, advancements in renal denervation devices could propel the industry.

One of the key factors increasing the adoption of the renal denervation method is the number of new skills it introduces. The drawbacks of high frequency-based renal denervation systems can be overcome by an ultrasonic RDN device. Without making direct touch with the tissue, high-frequency sound waves and ultrasonic energy assist in the removal of nerves.

This lessens the risk of renal artery injury. This quality makes this method preferred by a sizable number of patients worldwide. The effectiveness of these strategies will also be greatly enhanced by incorporating technology into these kinds of health practices and paving the opportunities in the renal denervation industry.

Key Segments Covered in the Renal Denervation Technologies Industry Survey

By Product :



Symplicity

Vessix EnligHTN Paradise Iberis Others



By Technology:



Radiofrequency-based

Ultrasound-based Micro-infusion-based





By End User:



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics Research & Academic Institutes Ambulatory Care Centers



By Region:



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Winning Strategy

Renal denervation device manufacturing companies are taking steps to increase their presence in the global market, such as innovative product releases and collaborations. Leading businesses are making significant investments to differentiate themselves from one another and flourish in the current market environment. Market players are also encouraged to use creative marketing techniques to promote the use of renal denervation devices.

For instance,

In 2021, The Paradise Ultrasound Renal Denervation System was introduced by ReCor Medical. The special product is anticipated to simplify patient diagnosis of uncontrolled hypertension throughout Germany.



Key players in the Renal Denervation Technologies Market

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corp.

Symple Surgical, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Ablative Solutions, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Renal Dynamics Limited

Mercator MedSystems, Inc.

ReCor Medical, Inc.



Key Takeaways from Renal Denervation Technologies Market Study

Global renal denervation technologies market to reach valuation of US$ 720 million by 2026.

Market in Germany set to expand at CAGR of 33% over forecast period.

Demand for ultrasound-based technologies projected to rise at 37% CAGR through 2026.

Market in Canada expected to rise at CAGR of 36% from 2022 to 2026.

