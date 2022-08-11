Banimmo SA : Signature d’un contrat de vente conditionnel avec TMVW concernant un immeuble de bureaux à construire avec des laboratoires sur le terrain Veld 5 Oost du site The Loop à Gand

Dutch French

Banimmo confirme avoir signé un contrat de vente conditionnel avec la 'Tussengemeentelijke Maatschappij der Vlaanderen voor Watervoorziening' (TMVW) pour la vente sur plan d'un bâtiment de type bureaux avec laboratoires, à construire, sur le terrain Veld 5 Oost du site The Loop à Gand. La vente de ce projet d'environ 9.500 m2 de surface utile est sous réserve de l'obtention des permis nécessaires. La réception est prévue pour le deuxième trimestre 2025.

Laurent Calonne, CEO :

« Avec ce projet, Banimmo confirme l'énorme potentiel de The Loop à Gand. Dans les années à venir, cela deviendra un vrai quartier urbain vivant ! »

Pour plus d’information, contactez :

Banimmo SA Laurent Calonne Werner Van Walle

Bischoffsheim 33 CEO Président du Conseil d’Administration

B-1000 Bruxelles laurent.calonne@banimmo.be werner.vanwalle@patronale-life.be



T +32 2 710 53 11

On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of almost 300.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.

