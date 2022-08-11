Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Children Believe expand joint initiative to strengthen youth’s global citizenship

Markham, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 1,200 youth ages 13 to 17 in Burkina Faso, Ghana and India will engage in intercultural dialogue and explore contemporary global issues, including climate change, the rights of women and girls, and action against hate speech as part of a newly expanded joint program announced today (International Youth Day) by the Canadian charity, Children Believe, and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI).

“Youth are vital for building a better future, and key to this is the need for young people today to be global citizens who can nimbly navigate critical issues in our complex interconnected world,” says Fred Witteveen, CEO of Children Believe. “Those who face barriers to education especially need to be equipped with these skills if they are to thrive in rapidly changing societies, and if we are to overcome issues like poverty. Children Believe and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change have joined forces in Burkina Faso, Ghana and India to help make sure they aren’t left behind.”

Generation Global is TBI’s education program for young people ages 13 to 17 that enables them to embrace the future, equipped with the knowledge, skills and attitudes to become active and open-minded global citizens. The program offers free, flexible teaching resources on a range of global issues, and high-quality training for educators to support young people's global citizenship development. Facilitated video conferences and an online global community create a safe space for intercultural dialogue between young people.

Generation Global was first launched in 2009 and has since extended to over 30 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Americas. It has supported over 570,000 young people and trained over 15,000 teachers in the skills of intercultural dialogue.

“Generation Global is delighted to be in partnership with Children Believe through a program that will introduce global citizenship skills and facilitate global connections for young people in some of the more remote and underserved areas of the world,” says Lucy Hayter, Director of Generation Global at TBI. “Children Believe’s operations in six countries, its trusted engagement with rural schools and communities, and importantly, a vision we also share to unlock young people’s full potential, makes for an enriching and impactful collaboration.”

Children Believe and TBI piloted Generation Global in schools and youth clubs supported by Children Believe in India last year. The popular program is now being scaled up there, and expanded to students in Burkina Faso and Ghana.

“I was reluctant to speak in public. Never once have I done any public speaking,” says Ezhilarasi, 17, a participant from Tamil Nadu, India. “But participating in video conferences organized by Generation Global made me realize that it is important as a girl to raise our voices about issues that affect us. The skills I learned have helped me organize and present my thoughts, and I have begun to speak up now.”

Teachers in West Africa are enthusiastic about offering the Generation Global program to students. “This will be very good for our students,” says Brenda Amadu Amoah, a junior high school teacher in Tamale, Ghana who took part in a recent educator training session. “They’ll be exposed to other ideas and ways of being, and they’ll gain confidence and be able to better express themselves through the dialogue practice.”

Saidou Dialla, an education specialist with Children Believe Burkina Faso, emphasized the relevance of Generation Global. “In a world that has become a global village, young people have the same concerns regardless of their race, geographic location, social status, gender or religion,” says Mr. Dialla. “They will only be responsible citizens tomorrow—with the ability to act in an informed manner—if they learn to play this role today.”

About Children Believe

Children Believe works globally to empower children to dream fearlessly, stand up for what they believe in—and be heard. For 60+ years, we’ve brought together brave young dreamers, caring supporters and partners, and unabashed idealists. Together, we’re driven by a common belief: creating access to education—inside and outside of classrooms—is the most powerful tool children can use to change their world.

About the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change

The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change supports political leaders and governments to build open, inclusive and prosperous societies in a globalized world. We do this through developing policy and advising governments. Generation Global is the Tony Blair Institute’s global citizenship education program for young people.

