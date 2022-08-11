Baltic Horizon Fund: extension of Euroclear agreement until 11 November 2022

English Estonian

Northern Horizon Capital AS („Northern Horizon“) notified on 2 August 2022 about request to Euroclear Sweden AB („Euroclear Sweden“) for an extension of the agreement concerning Euroclear Sweden’s services (https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b6bbf6c23d546ce6aaaa5d0c64aca7a2e&lang=en).

Euroclear Sweden has today informed Northern Horizon that the request has been accepted and the extension of the agreement is granted until 11 November 2022. This means that the safekeeping and trading of Baltic Horizon Fund units („Units“) held by Swedish investors and traded on Nasdaq Stockholm continues also after 31 August 2022 (the date previously announced by Euroclear Sweden to de-register the Units in its book entry system as a consequent of Nordea Bank Abp ceasing to offer its services in relation to the Swedish traded Units). Northern Horizon continues to work on implementation of issuing Swedish Depositary Receipts representing the Units for Swedish investors in order it to be in place prior to the termination of Euroclear agreement. Northern Horizon will keep the investors informed on further progress.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.