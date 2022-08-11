VGP Announces Appointment of Kristoffer Kaae Stimpel as Country Manager of Denmark

English Dutch

Antwerp, Belgium, 11 August 2022, 18:00 CET – VGP NV (‘VGP’ or ‘the Group’), a European provider of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate, announces the appointment of Kristoffer Kaae Stimpel as Country Manager of Denmark, effective as of 1 August 2022.

The opening of an office in Denmark, adjacent to the German market, is aligned with the Group’s strategic objective of realizing growth in Continental Europe.

Prior to joining VGP, Kristoffer worked at LIDL where he was the Head of the Real Estate team with overall responsibility for the purchase and sale, the project development and planning of new stores and logistics centers. Kristoffer Kaae Stimpel disposes an in-depth knowledge of the Danish Real Estate Market and experience with both international transactions as well as advising national and international parties.

CONTACT VGP

Kristoffer Kaae Stimpel

Country Manager VGP Denmark Tel: +45 28687520

kristoffer.stimpel@vgpparks.eu Karen Huybrechts

Head of Marketing VGP Group Tel: +32 (0)3 289 14 30

karen.huybrechts@vgpparks.eu

ABOUT VGP

VGP is a pan-European developer, manager and owner of high-quality logistics and semi-industrial real estate. VGP operates a fully integrated business model with capabilities and longstanding expertise across the value chain. The company has a development land bank (owned or committed) of 11.28 million m² (as of 31 December 2021) and the strategic focus is on the development of business parks. Founded in 1998 as a Belgian family-owned real estate developer in the Czech Republic, VGP with a staff of circa 350 employees today owns and operates assets in 16 European countries directly and through several 50:50 joint ventures. As of December 2021, the Gross Asset Value of VGP, including the joint ventures at 100%, amounted to € 5.75 billion and the company had a Net Asset Value (EPRA NTA) of € 2.33 billion. VGP is listed on Euronext Brussels (ISIN: BE0003878957).

For more information, please visit: http://www.vgpparks.eu

