Nugget Casino Resort Earns Top Safety Designation From the Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section

SPARKS, Nev., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks with the Safe Partner Award. Designed to increase safety awareness and strengthen safety culture within the workplace, this elite award is given to a maximum of four businesses annually out of the 80,000 employers in Nevada.

"The Nugget has continued to grow its employee safety program since partnering with SCATS - we are committed to providing our staff of over 860 employees with a safe and healthy work environment," said Kathy Picollo, vice president of human resource and risk management, Nugget Casino Resort. "We bring SCATS consultants to our location regularly to help us identify areas for improvement, which has helped us strengthen our safety culture."

Working with SCATS has enabled the Nugget's team to make measurable improvements to employee safety. In its safety culture improvement efforts, the organization has implemented employee-led safety committees and the risk and safety team leaders conduct bi-weekly safety walk-throughs around the location.

The Nugget Casino Resort joins a committed group of organizations that prioritize employee health and safety. Recognition is granted for using a range of the no-cost services from SCATS such as safety consultations, training courses, enrollment in the Safety and Health Practitioner Program and more.

"It's rewarding to see companies like the Nugget ensure their employees return home safe and healthy every day," said Todd Schultz, chief administrative officer for SCATS. "The Safe Partner Award recognizes the company's excellence and positions them as leaders in the hospitality and gaming industry."

SCATS provides employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, implementation assistance and training. Employers who implement effective safety programs and have a days-away restricted transfer rate below the national average for their industry may be recognized by SCATS.

Businesses interested in the Safe Partner Award or other safety programs can contact SCATS at 775-824-4630. For more information or to schedule free training courses, businesses can call 1-877-4SAFENV or visit 4safenv.state.nv.us

About Nevada SCATS

A part of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations, SCATS provides free, confidential consultation and safety services to assist Nevada businesses in maintaining compliance with OSHA standards. Helping employers keep their employees safe through on-site consultation services, SCATS partners with businesses to recognize and control potential safety and health hazards, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. Bilingual services are also available. Visit 4safenv.state.nv.us.

The Nevada On-Site Consultation program, at the time of initial publication of this document (4/2022), is funded by a cooperative agreement for $1,001,105 federal funds, which constitutes 34.5% percent of the program budget. 0% percent, or $0.00 of the program budget, is financed through non-governmental sources.

About Nugget Casino Resort

The Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks, Nevada is one of the Reno/Tahoe region's most affordable vacation and convention destinations, featuring a multitude of amenities, with nearly 1,400 guestrooms, 110,000 square feet of meeting space, several dining outlets, a year-round atrium pool and numerous other attractions. For more information, please visit www.nuggetcasinoresort.com, call 1-800-648-1177, or visit us on Facebook and Twitter.

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada's Division of Industrial Relations recognizes the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks with the Safe Partner Award.









