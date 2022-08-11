CMG Financial Launches New Retail Division Name, CMG Home Loans

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CMG Financial, a well-capitalized privately held mortgage banking firm headquartered in San Ramon, CA, announced the launch of a new Retail Division name, CMG Home Loans. The new name and corresponding slogan, "Home Loans, Simplified. Trusted. Committed," allow a more dedicated approach to consumers and offer them more direct access to its resources.

CMG Financial's Retail Division is the longest standing in the company's decorated history. Established in 1993, the CMG Retail Division has since grown from a small seven-person brokerage in Pleasanton, CA, to an award-winning, nationwide lender with over 240 branches and more than 700 loan officers. Since 2008, it has continued to exceed projections. Retail loan funding increased by over 700% from 2008 to 2010 and has since risen beyond $15 billion in 2020. CMG Financial has also seen tremendous growth in its Correspondent and Wholesale channels. Collectively, all three of CMG's origination channels have totaled over $50 billion in funded loans and earned the company recognition as a 2021 Verified Top Producer by Scotsman Guide Media. CMG Financial is also recognized as a Top Overall Lender by U.S. News and World and Top-Rated Lender by Business Insider.

CMG Home Loans is expected to continue CMG Financial's growth while also sharpening its focus on consumers. In that pursuit, investments will be made to simplify the consumer experience, create lifetime value for our existing customers, and open more pathways to homeownership through education and affordability initiatives. In addition to a vast number of loan program options, CMG Home Loans will continue to innovate and enhance proprietary programs like the All In One Loan™ and HomeFundIt™, which have helped them get recognized as one of the best lenders for new and seasoned home buyers.

The All In One Loan™ provides home buyers and owners a huge opportunity to easily shrink the cost of mortgages more rapidly, without changing their budget. Unlike standard Conventional Loans, the All In One Loan™ merges home financing with personal banking into one financial tool, which allows customers to use idle money to reduce their mortgage balance while having access to these liquid funds for longer than a traditional home equity line of credit (HELOC). Oftentimes, the All In One Loan™ can help borrowers pay off their balance 2-4 times faster than traditional loans and save tens of thousands of dollars in interest costs. HomeFundIt™ is an easy-to-use online platform that allows home buyers to build a customized contribution campaign, raise down payment gifts online, and accept contributions from anyone with a credit or debit card - without fees or offline paperwork.

CMG Home Loans is honing in on empowering home buyers with a better understanding of mortgages and homeownership. The company plans to do this through online home buyer education, home buyer events, and strategic partnerships.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized, privately held mortgage banking firm founded in 1993. The company makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending.

CMG Financial currently operates in all states, including the District of Columbia, and holds federal agency lending approvals with HUD, VA, RHS, GNMA, FNMA, and FHLMC. CMG Financial is widely known throughout the mortgage banking and housing markets for responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency.

