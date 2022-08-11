SHARGEEK Announces Launch of Capsule Gravity: Futuristic Efficiency Booster to Power Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHARGEEK is back with another sci-fi inspired personal productivity product. Just a year after their successful Kickstarter campaign for Storm 2 Ultimate Power Mecha earned over 800k USD, the innovative team of mobile power experts have announced the launch of Capsule Gravity, a unique and useful efficiency booster. Capsule Gravity is a multifunctional countdown timer, alarm, 5000mAh power bank, and 20W mobile device fast charger in one. Created as a daily essential for personal productivity and convenience, Capsule Gravity boosts efficiency anytime, anywhere and is available now on Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/edc-power-bank/capsule-gravity-futuristic-efficiency-booster

In addition to being known for creating products of power, performance, and convenience, SHARGEEK gear is instantly recognizable. With chic, retro-futuristic looks, and cyberpunk cool, their product design is admired for its bold styling. Capsule Gravity is no exception, with a stunning futuristic design and colorful digital readout, it takes a stylistic approach to time management and is controlled intuitively with a simple flip - giving users a reliable way to block time for certain tasks, keep on schedule, and maintain healthy rest reminders. The device is perfect for business, workouts, precision cooking, and more. Set a timer, flip it around, and go! Capsule Gravity switches between a timer, countdown timer/alarm clock, and a Pomodoro timer instantly, and as a time management tool, it quickly improves focus and work efficiency.

"Our team of designers and creators know very well the importance of time management. To create our products we dream big and work hard. To do so efficiently, we break tasks down into manageable actions and use the Pomodoro technique to maintain focus and work intensively between essential periods of rest. Having a powerful, accurate, and intuitive countdown timer and alarm at hand is the key to this proven efficiency method. Capsule Gravity was designed to satisfy this need. It sits on the desktop and with a simple flip of the wrist, its countdown begins, keeping the users on schedule and in focus for any task that requires undivided attention. It's the perfect time management tool to get into the zone fast." -Meng Xianjie, Capsule Gravity product designer

In addition to managing time, users can keep powered up with an onboard 20W fast charger. Capsule Gravity is compact yet packed with power, utilizing a 5,000mAh capacity backup battery for different devices including iPhone, iPad, and even Macbook - an EDC power solution with fast charging and up to 40 days of standby.

Capsule Gravity: Futuristic Efficiency Booster is the everyday essential for modern digital lives and gives a powerful time management tool to boost work productivity and personal efficiency. With SHARGEEK's retro-futuristic style and useful features, users can enjoy focus and efficiency at home or at work. Capsule Gravity is available now with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. To learn more visit the campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/edc-power-bank/capsule-gravity-futuristic-efficiency-booster

