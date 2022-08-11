Agthia's Net Profit Surges 74% on Strong H1'22 Results

ABU DHABI, Arab Emirates, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agthia Group PJSC, one of the region's leading food and beverage companies, announced that its H1 2022 net revenues grew to AED 2 billion. The period ending 30 June 2022 saw a 51% year-on-year growth in net revenues compared with the same period in 2021.

Group net profit attributable to shareholders grew to AED 118 million for the period, a 74% increase relative to H1 2021. This performance reflects the impact of the Group's recent acquisitions as well as its cost optimization efforts as part of its five-year growth strategy.

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Agthia Group, said: "Agthia's first half results demonstrate the increasing benefits of our growth strategy to strengthen our F&B leadership in the Middle East and beyond. The acquisitions we have completed over the past year have not only delivered strong top-line growth but also contributed to enhanced profitability. Our confidence in Agthia's capability to continue delivering tangible value for shareholders and stakeholders remains steadfast."

Alan Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Agthia Group, said: "We have made significant progress in H1 2022. In the first quarter, our focus was on the consolidation of acquired entities, and in the second quarter, we turned our attention towards accelerating synergy extraction and Group integration, which helped us offset higher direct costs and M&A-related expenses while minimizing the impact of supply chain disruption and tackling market volatility and inflation, all without compromising on the quality of our products."

From a financial perspective,

Agthia's Consumer Business Division continued to display substantial growth of 71% compared with the previous year, now accounting for 73% of total group sales at AED 1.5 billion. The Protein & Frozen segment contributed AED 570 million, of which AED 493 million was collectively added to the top line through the strategic acquisition of protein businesses in Jordan and Egypt last year. Snacking added AED 417 million to the top line, being the first period to include BMB Group sales that contributed AED 149 million. Water & Beverage, and Other Food items, recorded revenues of AED 475 million.

Revenue in the Agri-business division for the quarter stood at AED 534 million, a 15% gain relative to 2021.

The Group's total assets stood at AED 6.3 billion as of 30 June 2022, while total shareholders' equity for the period stood at AED 2.8 billion.

Agthia's Board of Directors is recommending a cash dividend equivalent to 8.25 fils per share for the first half of 2022, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

About Agthia

Agthia is a leading Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company. Established in 2004, the Company is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and has the symbol "AGTHIA". Agthia Group PJSC is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy.

