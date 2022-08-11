EnerGeo Alliance Leads Industry in Development of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Guidance, First of its Kind to Address ESG and Sustainability for Marine Geoscience Sector

Houston, TX, U.S., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EnerGeo Alliance today published the “EnerGeo Alliance Guidance for Estimating and Reporting Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions - Marine Geoscience Survey Activities” (the emissions guidance), the first-of-its-kind marine geoscience industry guidance for Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

The emissions guidance provides the necessary data to measure and reduce GHG emissions throughout the entire value chain of the energy geoscience industry, which involves the global production of traditional and emerging energy sources.

“I am pleased to announce that the EnerGeo Alliance has published guidance on the accounting of greenhouse gas emissions related to marine geoscience surveys to promote consistency and ultimately facilitate the reduction of emissions within our industry,” said Kristian Johansen, the chairman of EnerGeo Alliance’s Board of Directors and CEO of TGS. “This is a critical step towards understanding and addressing emissions for our industry, our customers, and the communities we serve, and strengthens our commitment towards conducting our operations in an environmentally sustainable manner. The marine geoscience survey industry is also one of the first to provide guidance on accounting for and reporting Scope 3 emissions.”

An important milestone, the emissions guidance enables the voluntary collection, accounting, and reporting of GHG emissions in a manner that is transparent and consistent across the energy geoscience industry.

“The EnerGeo Alliance is proud to lead the way in ensuring the safe discovery, development, and delivery of the world’s energy in a sustainable manner. We always say that energy starts here, and today proves that once again,” EnerGeo Alliance President Nikki Martin said. “Our members and the energy geoscience industry are critical partners for the world’s sustainability goals as well as ESG, and this emissions guidance demonstrates the leadership and innovation our members provide for the energy industry. Today’s announcement is a clear and convincing demonstration that industry is committed to leading the way toward our net zero goals.”

The emissions guidance builds upon current EnerGeo Alliance member company reporting frameworks while also adopting and utilizing successful reporting frameworks from industries outside of energy geoscience. The emissions guidance follows the Greenhouse Gas Protocol convened by the World Resources Institute and the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

EnerGeo members across energy geosciences, are consistently driving advancements, as seen through our latest emissions guidance, in an effort to maintain the sustainability of our industry and foster stewardship of the environment in a unified manner. To learn how your organization can participate in these ongoing advancements and join the EnerGeo Alliance, please visit https://energeoalliance.org/.

About the EnerGeo Alliance

Founded in 1971, the EnerGeo Alliance is the global trade alliance for the energy geoscience industry, the intersection where earth science and energy meet. We represent the geoscience companies, innovators, and energy developers that use earth science to discover, develop, and deliver energy to our world. Together, Energy Starts Here®.

