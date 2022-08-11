Volunteer Botanicals to Hold Open House at New Research and Development Headquarters

MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volunteer Botanicals , which provides manufacturers with consistent, versatile hemp-based cannabinoid ingredients for use in a wide variety of consumer products, will hold an open house and ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 18 to officially dedicate its research and development headquarters in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.



The event coincides with the return of the Southern Hemp Expo to Nashville at the Fairgrounds Nashville from Aug. 18-20. Volunteer Botanicals Co-founder Jason Pickle will be a featured speaker on the second day of the conference. His presentation, “Healing with Hemp: Medicinal, Nutritional and Health Applications of Cannabinoids” will occur on Friday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m.

“Tennessee businesses are recognizing the incredible opportunities of the hemp industry in cannabinoids, as well as a source for fiber and grain. This entire plant can be utilized in such a wide variety of ways,” said Derek Odette, CEO of Volunteer Botanicals. “The fact that so many in the Tennessee agriculture and business community are investing in its future says a lot for the industry, and for our state. Once we get policymakers aligned the opportunities will explode. It is a great time for the Expo to be back in Nashville.”

The leading hemp industry supply-chain trade show and conference in the southeastern United States, the Southern Hemp Expo returns to Nashville this year after relocating to Raleigh, North Carolina last year due to pandemic restrictions. This year marks the 4th Annual Southern Hemp Expo, which is the sister show to the NoCo Hemp Expo that takes place in Denver, Colorado every March/April to kick off the new hemp growing season.

As part of the Open House, Volunteer Botanicals will provide a tour of their new facility as well as an overview of their work developing hemp-derived ingredients of reconstituted, powderized cannabinoids for use in a variety of wellness and pharmaceutical products. As more consumers and patients become familiar with cannabinoids, interest in their potential health and wellness benefits has increased. However, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical companies seeking to incorporate cannabinoids into products need consistent, reliable, ratio-specific, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients. Volunteer Botanicals is working to fill that gap.

WHO: Volunteer Botanicals and Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce WHAT: Volunteer Botanicals Open House and Ribbon Cutting WHEN: Aug. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. CST

Ribbon Cutting presentation at 11 a.m. CST WHERE: 6673 Midland Rd, Christiana, TN 37037

Register to attend via EventBrite here .

Volunteer Botanicals develops precise cannabinoid formulations, providing manufacturers with consistent, versatile hemp-based ingredients for use in a wide variety of products that meet specific demands of product creators inside and outside the hemp industry. The company’s products provide the building blocks of miscible and “flowable” powders suited for supplements, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage applications. Through innovation and technology, Volunteer Botanicals is taking cannabinoids mainstream. For more information, visit https://volunteerbotanicals.com .