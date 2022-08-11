Publishing of Eimskip's second quarter 2022 results

English Icelandic

Investor meeting on 19 August 2022

Eimskipafélag Íslands hf. will publish its second quarter 2022 results after market closing on Thursday 18 August 2022.

Eimskip invites investors and market participants to a meeting where Vilhelm Thorsteinsson, CEO and María Björk Einarsdóttir, CFO, will present the results. The meeting will be held on Friday 19 August at 8:30 GMT at the Company‘s headquarters, Sundabakki 2, second floor.

The meeting will also be webcasted live in Icelandic on www.eimskip.com/investors. Investors can send questions before and during the meeting to the email investors@eimskip.com.

Documents and a recording of the meeting will be available at the Company’s investor relations website, www.eimskip.is/investors.

For further information please contact Edda Rut Björnsdóttir, Executive Vice President of Human Resources & Communications via phone (+354) 825-3399 or investors@eimskip.com.