Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market to Reach US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - TMR study for pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market statistics, estimates a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Increasing prevalence of pseudomonas aeruginosa, rising awareness about the disease, and robust pipeline of new therapeutics are fuelling the growth of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market.



According to the WHO, pseudomonas aeruginosa infections are listed under high risk category, and thus the need for treatment to steer future market demand for pseudomonas aeruginosa infections treatment.

Rise in prevalence of nosocomial pseudomonas aeruginosa infections associated with urinary tract infections, pneumonia, and blood stream infections is likely to influence the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market size. Hospital acquired pseudomonas aeruginosa infection for some patients of COVID-19 led to the demand for pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment drugs such as oral ciprofloxacin, to treat both primary and secondary infections.

Increasing incidence of pseudomonas aeruginosa from the use of ventilators and other medical devices, with no effective treatment expands the scope of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market for novel antibiotics and antibacterial drugs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 51,000 healthcare-related pseudomonas aeruginosa infections occur each year in the U.S. More than 6,000 cases of pseudomonas aeruginosa are multidrug-resistant that is driving leading players in the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market to develop antibiotics and newer antibacterial drugs.

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market – Key Findings of the Report

Combination therapy medication type segment held nearly 74% share of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in 2021. Increasing drug resistance of monotherapy, resulting in demand for combination therapy for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection is driving growth of the segment.

Advantages of combination therapy to help increase compliance, efficacy, synergy, and reduced side-effects and cost is leading to increasing uptick in demand. Fast action, cost saving, and high efficiency are some other factors for the rising demand or combination therapy for pseudomonas aeruginosa infection.

Cephalosporin drug type segment held a key share of approximately 40% of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in 2021. Focus of key pharmaceutical companies on the development of new class of cephalosporin for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa boosts the cephalosporin segment. The development of fifth-generation cephalosporin drug for the treatment of gram negative bacteria such as pseudomonas aeruginosa is an example.

The intravenous segment based on route of administration held key share of nearly 40% of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection market in 2021. Availability of drugs for administering intravenously, high accuracy in dosing, and fast action as compared to other routes of administration stokes demand for intravenous route o administration segment.

Europe held a key nearly 31% of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in 2021. High prevalence of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market accounts for growth

North America held nearly 30% of pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market in 2021

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market – Growth Drivers

Need for treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa listed under the category of high risk diseases boosts the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market

Robust clinical trials for new therapeutics for the rapid rise in antibacterial drug resistance underscores growth

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Infection Treatment Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market are;

ALLERGAN

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The pseudomonas aeruginosa infection treatment market is segmented as follows;

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Infection Market, by Medication Type

Monotherapy

Combination Therapy

Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Infection Market, by Drug Type

Aminoglycoside

Cephalosporin

Carbapenem

Monobactam

Others



Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Infection Market, by Route of Administration

Nasal

Oral

Intravenous



Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Infection Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



Pseudomonas Aeruginosa Treatment Infection Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



